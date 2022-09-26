Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers

1/5

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fumbled and threw an interception in a Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184 yards and failed to find the end zone in the win Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Advertisement

"I told these guys at the beginning of the week that I've played these guys a bunch over the years and they're going to win some battles, that's for sure," Wilson told reporters. "But it's going to come down to the wire in the fourth quarter, always has. We were able to win in the fourth."

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who started in place of injured 49ers starter Trey Lance, completed 18 of 29 passes for 211 yards, one score and an interception. The Broncos forced three turnovers and held the 49ers to a 1 for 10 third-down conversion rate.

"It was great to see the team stick together," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "I think that's a great sign for all of us. We knew it was going to be a game like that. Very good defense with the 49ers, obviously, we have a very good defense, too.

"So we just wanted to be sure that we were as efficient as we could, not do anything crazy, not do anything stupid."

The 49ers took an early lead when Garoppolo connected with Brandon Aiyuk with a 3-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus made a 44-yard field goal three minutes into the second quarter for the only other points of the first half. The Broncos cut the deficit to two points when Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone during a third-quarter throw, resulting in a safety.

McManus missed a go-ahead field goal attempt on the next possession. Fellow kicker Robbie Gould made a 51-yard attempt 46 seconds into the fourth quarter to push the 49ers lead to five points.

The Broncos put together the game-winning drive three possessions later. Running back Melvin Gordon ended that 13-play, 80-yard possession with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Wilson threw an incomplete pass and failed to complete a two-point conversion after the score.

Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith intercepted Garoppolo on the next drive. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. lost a fumble on the 49ers' final drive of the game.

Wilson totaled 106 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches in the loss. Nick Bosa and Kerry Hyder each logged sacks in the setback. Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton totaled eight catches for 97 yards in the victory. Mike Purcell, Josey Jewell, Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb each logged sacks for the Broncos,

The Broncos (2-1) will battle the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Las Vegas. The 49ers (1-2) will host the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 3 in Santa Clara, Calif.

