Brady-Rodgers, Dolphins-Bills lead weekend sports schedule

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on a 48-yard reception for a touchdown Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 23 (UPI) -- High-octane NFL games top the weekend sports schedule, following dozens of college football battles. A Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins division test and an Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady duel are the most anticipated matchups. The President Cup golf tournament, dozens of MLB and soccer games from around the world, NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs and boxing title bouts also should entertain sports fans from Friday through Sunday. Advertisement

But the Week 3 NFL slate will draw the most eyes to TV, phone and tablet screens as all 32 teams take the field. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers started the schedule with an AFC North Thursday Night Football matchup.

Sunday's schedule features nine games with 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs. Another four games will air as part of the second wave of Sunday afternoon games. The Denver Broncos will then host the San Francisco 49ers on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

The Dolphins and Bills will face off in an AFC East division matchup, highlighting the 1 p.m. games. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off a career-best six-touchdown, 469-yard performance. Allen's Bills boast the top-scoring offense in the NFL.

"We understand that they're a really good team," Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday. "That's no secret. Everyone knows that they're a really good team. They're tough defensively, they're explosive offensively.

"For us, we're just looking at playing the way we play and playing the way we've played for the past two weeks and we'll go out there, they'll get our best and we'll get theirs."

The Dolphins and Bills game will air on CBS.

Allen, the NFL MVP favorite, and the Bills outscored the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans 72-17 in their first two games. The Dolphins beat the New England Patriots 20-7 in Week 1 and slipped by the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 in a Week 2 thriller.

The Bills won their last seven games against the Dolphins. The Dolphins' last win over the Bills was Dec. 2, 2018. The Bills beat the Dolphins 35-0 last year in Miami Gardens, Fla. They also logged a 26-11 home win over the Dolphins. The Bills averaged 36.8 points per game amid their seven-game winning streak against the Dolphins.

"They put up a lot of points," Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday. "They do a great job offensive scheme wise. Dolphins coach [Mike McDaniel] does a great job of putting them in position to be successful. It will be a big challenge for us."

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bills as the only 2-0 teams with games scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs will battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on CBS. The New England Patriots will host the Ravens at the same time on Fox. The Eagles also will face the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. on Fox.

Brady's undefeated Buccaneers will meet Rodgers' 1-1 Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox. Brady-led teams are 3-2 in head-to-head matchups against Rodgers-led teams. Brady's Buccaneers beat Rodgers' packers twice in 2020-21, including in the NFC Championship Game en route to a Super Bowl title.

"He is a great competitor," Rodgers told reporters Wednesday when asked about Brady. "I enjoy watching him play and enjoy the years and memories of watching. We've played a few times over the years. I have a lot of respect for his game and what he's accomplished in this league."

Brady ranks first in NFL history with 626 career touchdown passes. Rodgers ranks fifth, with 451.

The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings and beat the Chicago Bears to start the season. The Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are favored by 3 points over the Packers.

The Broncos will host the 49ers at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC. The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in the final game of Week 3.

The week in the National Football League