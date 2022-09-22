Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 3

1/5

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is among my Top 10 options for Week 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Tyler Higbee is among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 3. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position. Travis Kelce, Kyle Pitts, Higbee and Gerald Everett join Andrews in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Advertisement

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

Tyler Higbee

Higbee is my No. 4 tight end play for Week 3. The Los Angeles Rams playmaker continues to get a lot of targets in the Rams offense, the most (20) among tight ends through two weeks. He turned those looks into 12 catches for 110 yards.

I expect another 10 targets for Higbee this week, when the Rams face the Arizona Cardinals in a game with shootout potential. The Cardinals allowed 50 yards and a score to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller in Week 2. They also allowed 121 yards and a score to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Week 1.

Advertisement

Look for Higbee to get open often in this matchup, as the Cardinals attempt to contain Rams wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

Higbee should be started in all leagues that require starting the position.

Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth is another player who should be in lineups for leagues that require starting the position. The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end hauled in his first touchdown catch of the season in Week 2. He logged five catches for 75 yards on 10 targets in Week 1.

Higbee's 17 targets are the third-most among tight ends this season.

This week, the Steelers will meet the Cleveland Browns. The Browns did well against opposing tight ends to start the season, but they didn't face a team known for elite tight end play in their first two games.

Freiermuth is a near lock for at least eight targets. He should turn those looks into at least five catches for 50 yards and has a great chance to find the end zone.

Freiermuth is my No. 6 option.

Logan Thomas

Thomas totaled just three catches in each of his first two games. He turned his 11 targets into 81 yards and a score. The Washington Commanders tight end scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 2.

Advertisement

He lands at No. 9 in my Week 3 rankings. The Commanders passing game is one of the best in the league so far this season and Thomas is a key part of that. The Commanders will battle the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

The Eagles will likely use shutdown cornerback Darius Slay on Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. I expect a modest performance from Thomas, but he should still total at least 50 yards. He is a touchdown-or-bust play.

George Kittle

Kittle has yet to play this season due to a groin injury, but could return to the lineup this week when the San Francisco 49ers face the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends through two weeks. They also allowed two scores in Week 1 to Seattle Seahawks tight ends.

Jimmy Garoppolo will take over at quarterback this week for the 49ers and has a great rapport with Kittle. Continue to monitor Kittle's injury status throughout the week. He should be in your lineup if he plays, regardless of league format.

Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at NE

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at IND

3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at SEA

Advertisement

4. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

5. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX

6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

7. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders at TEN

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

9. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders vs. PHI

10. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at DEN

11. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at MIN

12. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

13. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers at TB

14. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills at MIA

15. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

16. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints at CAR

17. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

18. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars at LAC

19. Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans vs. LV

20. Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ

The week in the National Football League