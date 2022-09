1/5

Veteran cornerback Joe Haden (23) spent his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Veteran cornerback Joe Haden will sign a one-day contract and retire with the Cleveland Browns, agent Drew Rosenhaus told UPI on Wednesday. Haden, a free agent, spent the past five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played his first seven seasons with the Browns. Advertisement

The three-time Pro Bowl selection entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He totaled 615 combined tackles, 29 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and three sacks in 158 games. He started 148 games over his 12 seasons in the league.

Haden's 155 passes defensed rank seventh in NFL history.

The Browns (1-1) will host the Steelers (1-1) in a Week 3 AFC North division matchup at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

