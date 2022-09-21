Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 21, 2022 / 7:57 AM

Bills' Bobby Hart suspended one game for hitting Titans coach

By Alex Butler

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart is suspended for one game after he threw a punch at a Tennessee Titans player, but instead hit a coach, after a Week 2 win, the NFL announced.

The NFL announced the suspension, which is without pay, Tuesday night. Hart, who can appeal the suspension, hit the coach after the Bills beat the Titans 41-7 on Monday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Advertisement

"As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a news release. "You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands.

"Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

RELATED Fantasy football: Ekeler among five running backs to avoid in Week 3

Hart, 28, appeared in each of the Bills' first two games. The six-year veteran split last season between the Bills and Titans rosters. He also spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and three seasons with the New York Giants. He entered the league as a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Hart is eligible to return to the Bills' active roster Monday. The Bills will face the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The week in the National Football League

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams deflects a touchdown pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 18, 2022. Miami won 42-38 after scoring four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Fantasy football: Wilson, Mariota, Williams among add/drops for Week 3

Read More

Fantasy football: Kirk, Lockett among must-start wide receivers for Week 3

Latest Headlines

Longtime Browns, Steelers CB Joe Haden to retire from NFL
NFL // 19 minutes ago
Longtime Browns, Steelers CB Joe Haden to retire from NFL
MIAMI, Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Veteran cornerback Joe Haden will sign a one-day contract and retire with the Cleveland Browns, agent Drew Rosenhaus told UPI on Wednesday.
Fantasy football: Ekeler among five running backs to avoid in Week 3
NFL // 4 hours ago
Fantasy football: Ekeler among five running backs to avoid in Week 3
MIAMI, Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid in Week 3 of the fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Kirk, Lockett among must-start wide receivers for Week 3
NFL // 19 hours ago
Fantasy football: Kirk, Lockett among must-start wide receivers for Week 3
MIAMI, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Christian Kirk and Tyler Lockett are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 3 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Bills CB Dane Jackson released from hospital after injury vs. Titans
NFL // 21 hours ago
Bills CB Dane Jackson released from hospital after injury vs. Titans
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who prompted a somber scene due to an injury he sustained in a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, was released from a Buffalo, N.Y., hospital, the Bills announced Tuesday.
Buccaneers to sign WR Cole Beasley to practice squad
NFL // 23 hours ago
Buccaneers to sign WR Cole Beasley to practice squad
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles defense power win over Vikings
NFL // 1 day ago
Jalen Hurts, Eagles defense power win over Vikings
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts passes for 333 yards and totaled three scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defense held the Minnesota Vikings to 264 total yards in a 24-7 Monday Night Football victory.
Bills' Allen, Diggs connect for 3 TDs in blowout of Titans
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills' Allen, Diggs connect for 3 TDs in blowout of Titans
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Quarterback Josh Allen threw three of his four touchdown tosses to wide receiver Stefon Diggs to lead the Buffalo Bills to a Week 2 domination of the Tennessee Titans.
Fantasy football: Wilson, Mariota, Williams among add/drops for Week 3
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Wilson, Mariota, Williams among add/drops for Week 3
MIAMI, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Marcus Mariota, Garrett Wilson and Darrell Williams are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top add/drops from the waiver wire entering Week 3 of the fantasy football season.
NFL suspends Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for one game for fight vs. Saints
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL suspends Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for one game for fight vs. Saints
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his role in a scuffle during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, the league announced Monday.
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 2
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Fantasy football players with stock in Jaylen Waddle and Nick Chubb are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's winners from Week 2 of the NFL season. Tom Brady and Darnell Mooney owners are Week 2 losers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Kirk, Lockett among must-start wide receivers for Week 3
Fantasy football: Kirk, Lockett among must-start wide receivers for Week 3
Fantasy football: Wilson, Mariota, Williams among add/drops for Week 3
Fantasy football: Wilson, Mariota, Williams among add/drops for Week 3
Fantasy football: Ekeler among five running backs to avoid in Week 3
Fantasy football: Ekeler among five running backs to avoid in Week 3
Bills CB Dane Jackson released from hospital after injury vs. Titans
Bills CB Dane Jackson released from hospital after injury vs. Titans
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 2
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement