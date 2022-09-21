Bills' Bobby Hart suspended one game for hitting Titans coach

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart is suspended for one game after he threw a punch at a Tennessee Titans player, but instead hit a coach, after a Week 2 win, the NFL announced.

The NFL announced the suspension, which is without pay, Tuesday night. Hart, who can appeal the suspension, hit the coach after the Bills beat the Titans 41-7 on Monday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

"As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a news release. "You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands.

"Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Hart, 28, appeared in each of the Bills' first two games. The six-year veteran split last season between the Bills and Titans rosters. He also spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and three seasons with the New York Giants. He entered the league as a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Hart is eligible to return to the Bills' active roster Monday. The Bills will face the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

