Fantasy football: Kirk, Lockett among must-start wide receivers for Week 3

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (L) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Christian Kirk and Tyler Lockett are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 3 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 3. Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Ja'Marr Chase and A.J. Brown also are in my Top 5.

Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Christian Kirk, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Courtland Sutton are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Christian Kirk

Kirk stock owners were among my Week 2 winners. The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver averaged nine targets per game through the first two weeks of the season. He caught six passes in each of those games. Kirk started the season with a 117-yard day against the Washington Commanders. He reached the end zone twice in a Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

This week, the Jaguars will face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed 141 yards and a score to Davante Adams in Week 1. They allowed 50 yards and a score to Justin Watson in Week 2.

Kirk is my No. 8 option this week. I expect at least 100 yards and a score from the rising star.

Tyler Lockett

Lockett drew just four targets in Week 1, but earned 11 looks in Week 2. The Seattle Seahawks star went off for nine catches for 107 yards in Week 2 and should turn in another impressive performance this week, when the Seahawks host the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers through the first two weeks of the season. They allowed 108 yards and two scores to Cooper Kupp and 53 yards and a score to Allen Robinson in Week 2.

Look for Lockett to get at least 10 targets in this matchup. My No. 12 wide receiver for Week 3 should provide at least 80 yards and a score for his fantasy stock owners.

Amari Cooper

Cooper broke out with nine catches for 101 yards and a score in Week 2 for the Cleveland Browns. He totaled just three catches for 17 yards in Week 1. I expect another great performance in Week 3, when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers allowed the second-most receiving yards (426) to wide receivers through two weeks. They also just allowed 110 yards and a score from Nelson Agholor and 95 yards to Jakobi Meyers in Week 2.

I expect Cooper to be productive for his fantasy stock owners, even if he doesn't find the end zone. He should total close to 100 receiving yards in this AFC North division matchup. Cooper is my No. 19 option and can be used as a WR2 or WR3.

Adam Thielen

Thielen tied fellow Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson with a team-high 10 receiving touchdowns last season, but failed to find the end zone through his first two games this season.

He totaled just 36 yards in Week 1. He was off to a very slow start in Week 2, but came alive late with four catches for 52 yards in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Look for the Vikings to rebound strong when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Lions allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through two weeks. They also just allowed Carson Wentz to throw for 337 yards and three scores.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins show tee off on this defense for at least 300 yards and three scores. Thielen is a near lock for at least one touchdown. He is my No. 20 option.

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers, as previously mentioned, provided his fantasy football stock owners with WR2-level production in Week 2. He should do the same this week, when the New England Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens just allowed a record day to Miami Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, with the pass catchers hauling in more than 170 yards and two scores apiece. The Patriots passing game likely won't be quite as prolific, but there should be enough volume for Meyers to be on your WR2 radar.

Meyers, who totaled 13 targets in Week 2, is my No. 26 option for Week 3.

Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at MIA

4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ

5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at TEN

8. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at LAC

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at MIN

10. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. SF

11. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX

12. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. ATL

13. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at CAR

14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at NYJ

15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at DEN

16. Dionatae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

17. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. CIN

18. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at SEA

19. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

20. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

21. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

22. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at CHI

23. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. NO

24. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at NE

25. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

26. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. BAL

27. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. PHI

28. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at DEN

29. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs. PHI

30. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

31. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. ATL

32. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at. WAS

33. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans vs. LV

34. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at TEN

35. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at MIA

36. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB

37. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens at NE

38. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at IND

39. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

40. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. DAL

41. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders vs. PHI

42. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. HOU

43. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at CAR

44. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at TB

45. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. KC

46. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

47. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. SF

48. Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. NO

49. Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

50. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX

The week in the National Football League