Fantasy football: Wilson, Mariota, Williams among add/drops for Week 3

1/5

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Marcus Mariota, Garrett Wilson and Darrell Williams are among my top add/drops from the waiver wire entering Week 3 of the fantasy football season. Fantasy team owners either feel great, with a 2-0 record, are 1-1 and looking to push over .500 or are desperately in need of a first victory after an 0-2 start. This week's waiver wire isn't terrific, but you could find the gems, build depth for your roster or replace an injured starter. Advertisement

Waiver wire and free agency additions also give you a chance to pick up players who made an impact early on, in hopes that they remain consistent.

Quarterback is the best option for you to target on this week's waiver wire, if you need a backup, streamer or a bye week option.

My favorite running backs this week or more depth options, who could step into larger roles based on injuries to their team's starter. Several wide receivers are trending up and could stay hot for a second- or third-consecutive week, giving a boost to your squad.

Advertisement

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 3:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Marcus Mariota, Jimmy Garoppolo; RB | Darrel Williams, Mark Ingram, Jamaal Williams; WR | Nelson Agholor, Garrett Wilson, Noah Brown; TE | Logan Thomas; D/ST | Eagles; K | Graham Gano

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz, ; RB | Raheem Mostert, Eno Benjamin, Jerick McKinnon, Tyrion Davis-Price; WR | Devin Duvernay; TE | Evan Engram, Ross Dwelley; D/ST | Falcons; K | Brett Maher

TOP DROPS

QB | Trey Lance; RB | Kenyan Drake, Rex Burkhead; WR | D.J. Chark, Alex Pierce; TE | Cole Kmet; D/ST | Colts; K | Chase McLaughlin

QUARTERBACK

Marcus Mariota is my top quarterback to add off the waiver wire, especially if you lost Trey Lance to his season-ending ankle injury. Tua Tagovailoa, Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz are among my other waiver wire options to target this week. The latter options may be better choices if you need someone long term, but Mariota's Week 3 matchup is the most appealing.

Mariota threw two passing touchdowns in the Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He is averaging 205.5 passing yards and 44 rushing yards per game through two weeks.

Advertisement

The Falcons will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. The Seahawks allowed just two passing touchdowns through their first two games, but also surrendered 524 passing yards. I expect Mariota to throw for more than 250 yards and total at least two scores in Week 3. He should be on the QB1 streaming radar for leagues with at least 14 teams.

RUNNING BACK

There isn't a surefire top option at running back in Week 3, but I like Darrel Williams and Mark Ingram the most out of the bunch.

Williams saw an increased workload in Game 2, after Cardinals starting running back James Conner exited with a third-quarter ankle injury. He totaled 59 yards on eight carries in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams also scored and caught two passes for three yards.

Should Conner miss time, I expect Williams to share the Cardinals' backfield workload with Eno Benjamin, but Williams appears the more explosive option. He is worth a speculative add to your roster.

Ingram also logged an impressive performance in Week 2, with 60 yards on 10 carries in the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Starting running back Alvin Kamara missed the game due to a rib injury. Ingram should continue to get work, regardless of Kamara's status, but he could find himself on the RB2/flex radar if the Saints starter misses another game.

Advertisement

The Saints will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. The Panthers allowed the third-most rushing yards to running backs through the first two weeks of the season.

WIDE RECEIVER

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay was among my top players to add in Week 2. He rewarded his stock owners with 42 receiving yards and a 108-yard kick return for a touchdown in the Ravens' loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Nelson Agholor, Garrett Wilson and Noah Brown are among the wide receivers I would target this week, but only if you are in a league with at least 14 teams, that requires starting three wide receivers, and you are desperate for help at the position.

Agholor totaled just three catches for 28 yards in Week 1. He rebounded with six catches for 110 yards and a score in Week 2. The New England Patriots pass catcher totaled 11 targets through two weeks. He will go up against the Ravens, who just allowed 469 yards and six scores to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in Week 3.

Agholor should draw plenty of targets in this matchup and could provide low-end WR3 production. He is likely a touchdown-or-bust play.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown appears to have carved out a role early on this season. The five-year veteran totaled 91 yards and a score on five catches in Week 2. He also pulled in five catches for 68 yards in Week 1.

Advertisement

Look for the Cowboys to continue to air it out in Week 3 against the New York Giants. He is a very low-end WR3, who can only be used in good matchups.

Wilson went off for eight catches, 102 yards and two scores in the New York Jets' 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The rookie pass catcher totaled four catches for 52 yards in Week 1. Wilson totaled a solid 22 targets through his first two NFL appearances.

The Jets offense likely will be forced to throw while playing from behind in many games this season. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. The potential shootout nature of this game and the Jets' upward trend of targets for the rookie will push Wilson into WR3 territory in Week 3.

Add the rookie to your bench, even if you don't need a starter for this week.

TIGHT END

Logan Thomas is my top tight end target. The Washington Commanders pass catcher hauled in just three catches for 37 yards, but also found the end zone in Week 2. He pulled in three catches for 45 yards in Week 1.

Thomas, like most tight ends, is a touchdown-or-bust play, but should continue to see great red zone usage in the unexpectedly proficient Commanders passing attack.

Advertisement

The Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Thomas will be inside the Top 14 of my Week 3 tight end rankings.

The week in the National Football League