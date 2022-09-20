Trending
NFL
Sept. 20, 2022 / 8:14 AM

Jalen Hurts, Eagles defense power win over Vikings

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts totaled three touchdowns in a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8d6ba721c81e0a366c4c79891f605d22/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts totaled three touchdowns in a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday in Philadelphia.

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts passes for 333 yards and totaled three scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defense held the Minnesota Vikings to 264 total yards in a 24-7 Monday Night Football victory.

"We have a standard for ourselves and it only rises," Hurts told reporters Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia..

"Hell of a game, but there is a hell of a lot to learn from."

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins twice. Slay and the Eagles held Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to just 48 receiving yards.

"I don't take any matchup lightly," Slay said. "But he is one of the best in the world. I'm one of the best in the world too. I was looking forward to the matchup."

Hurts completed 26 of 31 passes, with one score and an interception. He also ran for 57 yards and two scores. Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins totaled two catches for 69 yards and a score.

Cousins completed 27 of 46 passes for 221 yards, one score and three interceptions .

"It was a disappointing performance," Cousins said. "Credit the Eagles, they did a good job against us all night long. Now we've gotta respond in a short week, be a resilient group and get back on track."

Hurts orchestrated an 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive to open the game. He ended the possession with a 3-yard run. Neither team scored for the rest of the first quarter. Hurts connected with Watkins on a 53-yard touchdown toss eight seconds into the second.

The Vikings cut into the deficit when Cousins threw a 2-yard touchdown toss to Irv Smith Jr. about five minutes later. The Eagles pushed their lead back to 14 points when Hurts scored on a 26-yard run 1:58 before halftime. Kicker Jake Elliott made a 38-yard kick as time expired in the second quarter for the final points of the night.

The Eagles (2-0) will face the Washington Commanders (1-1) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at FedExField in Landover, M.D. The Vikings (1-1) will host the Detroit Lions (1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Fantasy football: Wilson, Mariota, Williams among add/drops for Week 3

