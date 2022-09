1/5

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley (L) spent the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Tampa Bay Times about the signing Tuesday morning. The signing comes amid a rash of injuries to Buccaneers wide receivers, a group that includes Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. Advertisement

Godwin and Jones each sat out in Week 2. Evans is suspended for Week 3 due to his involvement in a fight Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Jones missed Week 2 due to a knee issue. Evans led the Buccaneers with 61 yards on three catches before his ejection Sunday in New Orleans. Breshad Perriman totaled 45 yards and a touchdown on three catches. Gage totaled a team-high five catches for 28 yards in the win.

Beasley totaled 82 catches for 693 yards and a touchdown in 16 games last season for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills released the 10-year veteran in March.

The Buccaneers (2-0) will host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

