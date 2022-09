Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) sustained a neck injury in a game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who prompted a somber scene due to an injury he sustained in a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, was released from a Buffalo, N.Y., hospital, the Bills announced Tuesday. Jackson sustained a neck injury when he collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds in the third quarter of the Bills' 41-7 victory Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Advertisement

An ambulance that came onto the field took Jackson to Erie County Medical Center, where he received a CT scan and X-ray and spent the night.

The Bills said Tuesday that those tests determined "there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord." Jackson will undergo further evaluation Tuesday afternoon.

"You go from a coach, to just being a human, when you watch him get loaded into the ambulance," Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday. "That was a real moment. We are just praying for him. It was an unfortunate situation."

The entire #Bills team is on the field for Dane Jackson, whose head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate. pic.twitter.com/9bLC696IHr— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

Jackson, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Pittsburgh defender logged three combined tackles and a pass defensed Monday in Orchard Park.

He played 43% of the defensive snaps. Jackson, who started eight games over his first two seasons, started both of the Bills' games to start the 2022 campaign.

From @gmfb: Great news on #Bills CB Dane Jackson. He's home after walking out of the hospital last night following that scary scene on the field in the game against the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/YFfvxsWsGm— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022

Taron Johnson, Kaiir Elam, Cam Lewis and Siran Neal are among the other healthy cornerbacks on the Bills roster.

The Bills (2-0) will face the Miami Dolphins (2-0) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

