Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 19, 2022 / 1:35 PM

NFL suspends Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for one game for fight vs. Saints

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was ejected in the fourth quarter of a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7582dac5d6d544173be04413cefcf49b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was ejected in the fourth quarter of a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The NFL suspended wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his role in a scuffle during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, the league announced Monday.

Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore each were ejected in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-10 win Sunday in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Evans hauled in three catches for 61 yards before the incident. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Lattimore exchanged words, along with other players, at the start of the sequence.

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette then shoved Lattimore away from Brady. Lattimore responded with a first to Fournette's helmet.

RELATED Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 2

Evans then jumped into the area and shoved Lattimore to the ground. He then got tangled up with several other players, who piled on the ground. The group was then separated and officials ejected Evans and Lattimore.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a news release that Evans was suspended, without pay, for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

Advertisement

"After a play had ended, you were walking toward your sidelines," Runyan wrote. "When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints' players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation.

RELATED Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'learned about himself' in comeback win, coach says

"You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Evans is eligible to return to the Buccaneers' active roster Sept. 26. He can appeal the suspension. The NFL did not announce any penalty for Lattimore.

The Buccaneers (2-0) will host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

RELATED 49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury

The week in the National Football League

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams deflects a touchdown pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 18, 2022. Miami won 42-38 after scoring four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 2
NFL // 2 hours ago
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Fantasy football players with stock in Jaylen Waddle and Nick Chubb are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's winners from Week 2 of the NFL season. Tom Brady and Darnell Mooney owners are Week 2 losers.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'learned about himself' in comeback win, coach says
NFL // 4 hours ago
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'learned about himself' in comeback win, coach says
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa "learned something about himself," and teammates now see what he is capable after he sparked a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens with a career-best effort.
49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury
NFL // 6 hours ago
49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's first full season as an NFL starter came to an abrupt end in Week 2 with a season-ending ankle injury, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
Fantasy football injuries: Dobbins, Higgins trend toward playing; Kittle's Week 2 status murky
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football injuries: Dobbins, Higgins trend toward playing; Kittle's Week 2 status murky
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- J.K. Dobbins and Tee Higgins were among the players who entered the week with injury issues, but appear ready to suit up in Week 2 of the fantasy football season, while other NFL players remain in question to play.
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 2. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is my top-ranked passer.
NFL, college football, golf, NASCAR pack weekend sports slate
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL, college football, golf, NASCAR pack weekend sports slate
MIAMI, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More than 100 college football and NFL matchups, dozens of MLB and soccer games and a LIV Golf tournament fill the weekend sports schedule. A boxing title fight and NASCAR Cup Series playoff race also will air.
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads his Top 30 weekly rankings.
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown and Allen Robinson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Herbert's Chargers in AFC West showdown
NFL // 3 days ago
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Herbert's Chargers in AFC West showdown
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson proved to be the difference in the Kansas City Chiefs' first matchup of 2022 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 2
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 2
MIAMI, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Dalton Schultz is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 2. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury
49ers QB Trey Lance sustains season-ending ankle injury
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 2
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 2
LIV Golf Chicago champ Cameron Smith wanted to 'prove' he is 'still a great player'
LIV Golf Chicago champ Cameron Smith wanted to 'prove' he is 'still a great player'
Gray, Wilson lead Aces past Sun for WNBA title
Gray, Wilson lead Aces past Sun for WNBA title
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'learned about himself' in comeback win, coach says
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'learned about himself' in comeback win, coach says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement