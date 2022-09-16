NFL, college football, golf, NASCAR pack weekend sports slate

1/5

Pittsburgh Steelers defender Ahkello Witherspoon (25) celebrates an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More than 100 college football and NFL matchups, dozens of MLB and soccer games and a LIV Golf tournament fill the weekend sports schedule. A boxing title fight and NASCAR Cup Series playoff race also will air. Advertisement

But the football slate for the college and NFL regular seasons is in full swing, with thousands of athletes scheduled to invade fields across the country from Friday through Sunday.

The Week 2 NFL scheduled started Thursday, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Los Angeles Chargers. Three college games will air Friday, with another 220 teams set to face off Saturday.

Thirteen of Week 2's 16 matchups will air Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

Football

Florida State will battle Louisville in one of the three games scheduled for Friday night. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT and air on ESPN.

Georgia, the No. 2 team in the coaches poll, will face South Carolina at noon EDT Saturday on ESPN. No. 14 BYU will meet No. 24 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Fox.

No. 1 Alabama will host UL Monroe at 4 p.m. on SEC Network. No. 3 Ohio State will face Toledo at 7 p.m. on Fox.

In the NFL, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Miami Dolphins in one of seven games scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday. That game will air on CBS.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the New Orleans Saints at the same time on Fox.

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. on CBS. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will host the rival Chicago Bears at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.

Week 2 also will feature two Monday night games. The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

LIV Golf

The fifth tournament of the controversial first LIV Golf Invitational Series will take place from Friday through Sunday in Sugar Grove, Ill. LIV Golf Chicago will air at 1 p.m. EDT daily on DAZN, LIVGolf.com and on the LIV Golf YouTube and Facebook pages.

The winner of LIV Golf Chicago will take home a $4 million first-place prize. Second- and third-place will receive $2.1 and $1.5 million, respectively.

Cameron Smith, the No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is the favorite in the 48-player field. No. 23 Dustin Johnson, No. 20 Joaquin Niemann, No. 35 Talor Gooch and No. 50 Patrick Reed are among the other Top 5 favorites.

NASCAR playoffs

The Round of 16 for NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs will conclude Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will air at 7:30 p.m. EDT on USA Network.

Denny Hamlin is the favorite. Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are among the other expected contenders.

Four drivers will be eliminated from the field for next week's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the first race of the Round of 12.

Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Harvick are the final four drivers in the current standings.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Golf

LIV Golf Chicago First round at 1 p.m. on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook

College football

Merrimack at Harvard at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Florida State at Louisville at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Air Force at Wyoming at 8 p.m. on CBSSN

MLB

Orioles at Blue Jays at 7 p.m. on Apple TV+

Dodgers at Giants at 10 p.m. on Apple TV+

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves at 7 a.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN2

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Augsburg at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Elche at Barcelona at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

MLS: New York Red Bulls at NYCFC at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. on Twitter

MLS: Montreal at New England at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Toronto at Orlando at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Charlotte at Chicago at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Minnesota at Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Nashville at Austin at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Cincinnati at Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Seattle at Vancouver at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Colorado at Los Angeles Galaxy at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Dallas at San Jose at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

College football

Georgia at South Carolina at noon on ESPN

UConn at Michigan at noon on ABC

Oklahoma at Nebraska at noon on Fox

Texas State at Baylor at noon on FS1

Youngstown State at Kentucky at noon on SEC Network

Purdue at Syracuse at noon on ESPN2

Cal at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on NBC

BYU at Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Ole miss at Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Penn State at Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

UL Monroe at Alabama at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

UT Martin at Boise State at 4 p.m. on FS1

Liberty at Wake Forest at 5 p.m. on ACC Network

Toledo at Ohio State at 7 p.m. on Fox

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Missouri State at Arkansas at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Texas Tech at NC State at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Akron at Tennessee at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

South Florida at Florida at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Michigan State at Washington at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Pittsburgh at Western Western Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

SMU at Maryland at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Louisiana Tech at Clemson at 8 p.m. on ACC Network

UTSA at Texas at 8 p.m. on Longhorn Network

Miami at Texas A&M at 9 p.m. on ESPN

San Diego State at Utah at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Fresno State at USC at 10:30 p.m. on Fox

North Dakota State at Arizona at 11 p.m. on FS1

Golf

LIV Golf Chicago: Second round at 1 p.m. on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook

NASCAR

Cup Series Round of 16 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at 7:30 p.m. on USA Network

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin at 11 p.m. on DAZN

Sunday

Soccer

Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese at 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+

Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford at 7 a.m. on USA Network

Serie A: Juventus at Monza at 9 a.m. on Paramount+

Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

MLS: Portland at Columbus at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Ligue 1: PSG at Lyon at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid at Atletico Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Miami at DC United at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Houston at LAFC at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL

Dolphins at Ravens at 1 p.m. on CBS

Jets at Browns at 1 p.m. on CBS

Commanders at Lions at 1 p.m. on Fox

Colts at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on CBS

Buccaneers at Saints at 1 p.m. on Fox

Panthers at Giants at 1 p.m. on Fox

Patriots at Steelers at 1 p.m. on CBS

Falcons at Rams at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Seahawks at 49ers at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Bengals at Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Texans at Broncos at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Cardinals at Raiders at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Bears at Packers at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Golf

LIV Golf Chicago: Final round at 1 p.m. on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook

MLB

Dodgers at Giants at 7 p.m. on ESPN

