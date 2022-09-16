Fantasy football injuries: Dobbins, Higgins trend toward playing; Kittle's Week 2 status murky

1/5

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins practice this week and appears ready to start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- J.K. Dobbins and Tee Higgins were among the players who entered the week with injury issues, but appear ready to suit up in Week 2 of the fantasy football season, while other NFL players remain in question to play. Dobbins, who is recovering from a torn ACL, was inactive for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 win Sunday over the New York Jets. He returned to practice Wednesday as a full participant. He logged another full session Thursday. Advertisement

Dobbins was in the Top 25 of my Top 75 season-long running back rankings and could start Sunday when his Baltimore Ravens host the Miami Dolphins. Backup running back Kenyan Drake totaled just 31 yards on 11 carries in Week 1 for the Ravens, which should result in a hefty workload for Dobbins if he does play.

Dobbins is No. 28 in my Week 2 running back rankings. He can be used as an RB2 or flex play.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an ankle injury, but returned Friday. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Swift is "probably questionable" Sunday. Swift is the No. 13 player in my Week 2 running back rankings. He can be used as a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2.

Alvin Kamara and Najee Harris were the other top running backs who entered the week with injury concerns.

Kamara, who is dealing with a rib injury, was limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. The New Orleans Saints star's status is still uncertain going into a Sunday matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kamara was among my top running backs to avoid this week in fantasy football, but that was mostly due to his Week 1 usage, productivity and a tough Week 2 matchup. He is my No. 17 option this week, but you should monitor his status up until game time.

The Buccaneers also are dealing with several injuries. Wide receivers Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage all started the week on the injury report. Evans, who is dealing with a calf injury, and Jones (knee) both missed practice Thursday, but returned Friday. They appear in line to play in Week 2.

Godwin and Gage, who both have hamstring issues, did not practice Wednesday. Gage returned to action Thursday and Friday, while Godwin remained out.

Evans is my No. 12 wide receiver for Week 2. Jones and Gage come in at Nos. 33 and 46, respectively, while Godwin is unranked.

Fellow wide receivers Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers and Michael Pittman of the Indianapolis Colts also showed up on injury reports.

Higgins sustained a concussion in Week 1, but returned to practice Friday in Cincinnati. He is my No. 17 wide receiver. Pittman, who has a quad injury, was limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. He is my No. 11 option, but his status should be monitored.

Lazard is not in my Top 50 rankings this week. The Packers wide receiver, who did not play in Week 1, remains questionable for Week 2 due to a foot injury. Lazard practiced -- in a limited fashion -- Wednesday and Thursday and could move into WR3 territory if he is active Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was out in Week 1 due to a groin injury. He did not practice earlier this week, but general manager John Lynch told KNBR on Friday that Kittle is a game-time decision for the 49ers' game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle is not in my Top 20 tight end rankings, but that will change if he is active in Week 2.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris worried his fantasy football stock owners when he sustained a foot injury in Week 1. Harris was limited Wednesday at practice, but was a full participant Thursday. He appears in line to start Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Harris is my No. 12 running back for Week 2. The Steelers will face the Patriots in one of seven NFL games scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday. The second-wave slate of games will feature five games. The Packers will host the Bears on Sunday Night Football. Two games will take place Monday.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans at 7:15 p.m. Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.

