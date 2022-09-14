Fantasy football: St. Brown, Robinson among must-start wide receivers for Week 2

1/5

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is among my top wide receivers for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Amon-Ra St. Brown and Allen Robinson are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 2 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, A.J. Brown and St. Brown also are in my Top 5.

Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Courtland Sutton, Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel are included in my Top 10.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions playmaker Amon-Ra St. Brown is my No. 5 wide receiver this week. St. Brown scored the 18th-most points among wide receivers in Week 1. He totaled eight catches for 64 yards and a score in the Lions' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

I expect his statistics to be even better this week, when the Lions host the Washington Commanders. The Commanders allowed the fifth-most receiving yards and fantasy points to the position last season. They also just allowed 117 yards on six catches to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and 65 yards on six catches to Zay Jones.

Look for a big-time performance from St. Brown. He can be plugged in as a WR1 due to this great matchup.

Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is my No. 8 option. The Broncos target totaled 72 yards on four catches in Week 1, when his team struggled to convert chances in the red zone.

The Broncos should be much improved this week when they face the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the second-most yards to wide receivers in Week 1, including 121 yards and a score to Indianapolis Colts pass catcher Michael Pittman Jr.

The Texans also allowed the sixth-most yards and eight-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. Sutton is a low-end WR1 this week.

Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman posted great statistics in Week 1 against the Texans and should produce another WR1 performance Sunday when the Colts face the Jaguars.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns against the Jaguars in Week 1. Look for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to have similar success in Week 2.

Pittman is his go-to target and should explode in this matchup. He is my No. 11 option and can be used as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2.

Allen Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams offense -- outside of Cooper Kupp -- struggled in a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Off-season addition Allen Robinson was nearly absent, with just one catch for 12 yards.

Look for the Rams to respond to that adversity with a terrific offense performance in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons just allowed 114 yards to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston also threw for nearly 300 yards in the Saints' Week 1 win.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford should total close to 300 passing yards and find the end zone several times in what I expect to be a blowout victory.

The Falcons tied for allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers last season. They allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position in Week 1.

Robinson comes with some risk, but I believe he comes with WR1 upside. He is my No. 13 option.

Darnell Mooney

Chicago Bears playmaker Darnell Mooney is my No. 25 option this week and can be plugged in as a WR2 or WR3. The Bears wide receiver totaled just one catch for eight yards in Week 1, but should be more successful Sunday when the Bears battle the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson just torched this defense for 184 yards and two scores on nine catches. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 277 yards in the blowout victory.

Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. ARI

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at DAL

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. ATL

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. WAS

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at BAL

7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at PHI

8. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. HOU

9. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

10. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

11. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at JAX

12. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

13. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams vs. ATL

14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at DET

15. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at NYG

16. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at PHI

17. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at BAL

18. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

19. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

20. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at DEN

21. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at LV

22. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at SF

23. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at LAR

24. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. CIN

25. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at GB

26. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

27. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders at DET

28. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at DAL

29. Elijah Moore, New York Jets at CLE

30. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at DET

31. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ

32. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA

33. Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

34. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

35. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at SF

36. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA

37. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. HOU

38. Dionatae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE

39. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

40. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans at BUF

41. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. ARI

42. Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers at NYG

43. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants vs. CAR

44. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

45. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

46. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE

47. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

48. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

49. D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions vs. WAS

50. Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

This week in the National Football League