Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 2

Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys is the No. 2 player in my Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Dalton Schultz is among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 2. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position. Schultz, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller and Zach Ertz join Kelce in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Advertisement

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

Kelce should never leave your starting lineup, regardless of league format, unless he is on a bye. The Chiefs star could provide even more valuable toward a victory this week, when he faces the Los Angeles Chargers.

Travis Kelce

Kelce started the season with an eight-catch, 121-yard, one-score effort against the Arizona Cardinals. He should find similar success when the Chiefs meet the Chargers on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chargers allowed the most fantasy points and receiving yards to tight ends last season. He totaled 17 catches for 295 yards and two scores in two games against the Chargers in 2021. The Chargers just allowed four catches for 79 yards to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

Look for Kelce to catch at least 10 passes for more than 100 yards and a score.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz is my No. 2 tight end for Week 2. The Dallas Cowboys pass catcher totaled seven catches for 62 yards and finished as the No. 10 fantasy football tight end in Week 1. This week, the Cowboys will battle a Cincinnati Bengals team that just allowed five catches for 75 yards from Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The Bengals allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends last season. They also were one of eight NFL teams to allow more than 1,000 receiving yards to the position.

The Cowboys will start second-string quarterback Cooper Rush in Week 2, due to starter Dak Prescott's injury. I expect that to lead to a much more conservative game plan. Schultz tied Kelce for the third-most targets among tight ends last week (9) behind only Tyler Higbee and Freiermuth. Look for those looks to increase Sunday in Arlington, Texas. He should total at least 10 targets, eight catches and find the end zone in this matchup.

Zach Ertz

Ertz totaled just two catches for 14 yards, but found the end zone, to finish as the No. 7 tight end in fantasy football in Week 1. He should improve on those statistics this week when the Arizona Cardinals battle the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders allowed three catches for 54 yards and a score to Chargers tight end Gerald Everett in Week 1.

The Cardinals are already without suspended wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore remains out with a hamstring injury. Those departures from the lineup and this potential high-scoring matchup should lead to several touchdown opportunities for Ertz.

He lands at No. 5 in my Week 2 rankings.

Evan Engram

Engram is a touchdown-or-bust option who should only be started in leagues that require starting a tight end. The Jacksonville Jaguars pass catcher totaled four catches for 28 yards in Week 1.

That target total should be pretty consistent throughout the season. Look for Engram to increase his yardage to more than 50 yards this week when the Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts were one of three NFL teams to allow more than 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards last season to tight ends. They also allowed two touchdowns last week to Houston Texans tight end O.J. Howard.

Engram is my No. 14 option.

Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC

2. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. CIN

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA

4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. ARI

5. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at LV

6. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. WAS

7. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

9. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders at DET

10. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at LAR

11. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE

12. Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos vs. HOU

13. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

14. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

15. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

16. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. ATL

17. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears at GB

18. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

19. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings at PHI

20. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ

