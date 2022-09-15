Trending
Sept. 15, 2022 / 8:04 AM

Rams RB Cam Akers didn't expect limited Week 1 workload, plans to 'learn' from coach

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers played just 18% of the offensive snaps in a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9dbde3daa94a4ac2f85fecf67dc46f05/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers played just 18% of the offensive snaps in a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Cam Akers didn't expect to receive a limited workload in Week 1 and plans to "learn from" coach Sean McVay and show more of his capabilities moving forward, the Los Angeles Rams running back told reporters.

Akers commented on the game Wednesday in Los Angeles. The second-year running back received just three carries and played 18% of the Rams' offensive snaps in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8 in Inglewood, Calif.

Fellow Rams running back Darrell Henderson started the game. He received 13 carries, five targets and played 82% of the snaps. McVay told reporters in his postgame news conference that the Rams "didn't get in much of a rhythm" and he wants to "get a lot more guys involved" in the future.

McVay later said he "loves" the way Akers responded to their discussions about the performance. He also said he wants Akers to play with more urgency.

"Whatever coach says, I'm going to take it and I'm going to learn from it," Akers told reporters, according to ESPN. "Whatever you want to say.

"I'm going to take it and learn from it and go from there. Whether I think it's right or not, maybe I'm not always right."

Akers told The Athletic that he needs to be a "playmaker with or without the ball."

"Whether it's getting here early, meeting with [coaches], whether it's a little bit of extra film, extra maintenance work in the training room -- everything," Akers said. "I'm trying to make sure I turn over every stone."

McVay cited his confidence in Akers and said he wants Akers to be someone the Rams are "heavily able to lean on," but also said the team plans to keep using Henderson.l

"He's a guy that always has responded the right way," McVay said. "He's a mentally tough kid and he's going to make some plays for us. I do believe that."

The Rams (0-1) will host the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Inglewood.

