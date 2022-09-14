Watch Live
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Houses of Parliament in Britain
NFL
Sept. 14, 2022 / 9:38 AM

Mahomes, Barkley, Fitzpatrick named NFL Players of the Week after Week 1

By Alex Butler
1/5
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes totaled five passing touchdowns in Week 1 and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week -- an honor he'd received seven times previously. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c418241fa0ca13f1feb13100eea6d75a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes totaled five passing touchdowns in Week 1 and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week -- an honor he'd received seven times previously. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New York Giants running back Saquan Barkley were among the NFL stars to earn Week 1 Player of the Week honors, the league announced Wednesday.

Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In the NFC, Barkley got the nod as the Offensive Player of the Week and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was named Defensive Player of the Week. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson is Special Teams Player of the Week.

Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs' 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Previously, he has been AFC Offensive Player of the Week seven times and is now tied with NFL great Derrick Thomas for the most in Chiefs history.

Fitzpatrick tied his career high with 14 tackles in a 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The All-Pro defender also had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown and blocked an extra point attempt, which sent the game to overtime.

RELATED Cowboys QB Dak Prescott undergoes surgery, could miss two months

York went 2 for 2 on extra point attempts and 4 for 4 on field goal attempts in his NFL debut, a 26-24 Browns win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He also made a game-winning, 58-yard field goal.

Barkley totaled 194 yards from scrimmage, a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the Giants' 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week previously in 2018 and 2019.

Nwosu totaled seven tackles, a sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in the Seahawks' 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday. McPhearson had two special teams tackles and recovered an onside kick in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

This week in the National Football League

Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert passes under pressure during the first half of the game between the Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Calif., on September 11, 2022. The Chargers won 24-19. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Fantasy football: Wilson, Wentz, Duvernay among add/drops for Week 2 Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 1

