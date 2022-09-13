Fantasy football: Wilson, Wentz, Duvernay among add/drops for Week 2

1/5

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay scored two touchdowns in a Week 1 win over the New York Jets. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Jeff Wilson Jr., Devin Duvernay and the New York Giants defense/special teams unit are among my top add/drops from the waiver wire entering Week 2 of the fantasy football season. Week 2 represents the first chance fantasy team owners get to improve their teams. You shouldn't overreact if one of your top prospects underperformed in their 2022 debut, but you also should be building depth on your bench. Advertisement

The waiver wire and free agency also give you a chance to pick up players who made an impact early on, in hopes that they remain consistent.

Several quarterbacks got off to solid starts in Week 1. Running backs, wide receivers and tight ends also took advantage of early opportunities.

Wilson is my top overall priority this week, due to the injury sustained by San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell. Wilson took over for Mitchell when he injured his knee in Week 1 and should remain a viable RB2/flex play option during Mitchell's expected two-month absence.

Advertisement

Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are among the quarterbacks I would target this week, but you might not need to use a waiver priority on these passers. Check other rosters in your league before using your claim.

You might be able to wait until free agency starts to add one of the quarterbacks -- or other players -- to your roster.

Keep an eye on your opponent's roster for your weekly matchup. You could snag a player that they might need, giving yourself an advantage, even if you don't use that player as a starter.

Waiver wire additions should be players either who can contribute to your roster immediately or players you can put on your bench as a lottery-ticket-type prospect.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard-size leagues.

Here are my top players to add to top players to drop for Week 2:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan; RB | Jeff Wilson Jr., Rex Burkhead, Jamaal Williams,; WR | Devin Duvernay, DeAndre Carter, Joshua Palmer; TE | Robert Tonyan; D/ST | Giants; K | Mason Crosby

Advertisement

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota; RB | Dontrell Hilliard, Isiah Pacheco, Khalil Herbert, Jaylen Warren; WR | D.J. Chark Jr., Mecole Hardman; TE | Gerald Everett; D/ST | Browns; K | Jake Elliott

TOP DROPS

QB | Mac Jones; RB | Mike Davis, Elijah Mitchell; WR | Jalen Tolbert, Cedrick Wilson; TE | Mike Gesicki; D/ST | Titans; K | Greg Zuerlein

QUARTERBACK

Wentz is my top quarterback option this week, but he should only be added to your team if you are extremely desperate at the position. The Washington Commanders quarterback is a solid option for Dak Prescott owners, who watched the Dallas Cowboys star sustain a multi-week thumb injury in Week 1.

Wentz posted the third-most fantasy points among quarterbacks in his 2022 debut, with 249 passing yards, two scores and an interception in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This week, the Commanders will battle the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed 243 passing yards to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 1. Hurts also ran for 90 yards and a score in the Eagles win. The Lions also tied for allowing the third-most passing touchdowns to quarterbacks last season.

Wentz has a great chance to throw for 250 yards and two scores Sunday in Detroit.

Advertisement

RUNNING BACK

Wilson, my top waiver-wire priority, is an excellent pickup for Week 2. The 49ers running back could be a weekly fixture in your lineup for the bulk of the fantasy football season due to Mitchell's departure from the 49ers' starting lineup.

Wilson totaled just 22 yards on nine carries and two catches for eight yards in Week 1, but should get closer to 15 to 20 touches per game going forward. His usage as a pass catcher should provide additional value in points-per-reception formats.

The 49ers schedule features just two matchups over the next nine weeks against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs last season. Wilson will go up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, who allowed the third-most fantasy points and the most receiving yards (1,106) to the position in 2021.

The Seahawks also just allowed 108 total yards on 18 touches to Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams in Week 1.

Rex Burkhead is another player to target off your Week 2 waiver wire, but I would be a bit more hesitant to add him to your starting lineup. The Houston Texans running back led the team with 19 touches and totaled 70 yards in Week 1, outpacing rookie Dameon Pierce, who totaled 11 carries and one catch.

Advertisement

This situation is one to monitor for the rest of the season, but the Texans' early reliance on Burkhead means he should be on your radar. I would add him and keep him on your bench until he proves he can provide consistent production.

The Texans will face the Broncos on Sunday in Denver.

WIDE RECEIVER

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay was a Top 10 fantasy football option in Week 1 due to his two-touchdown performance against the New York Jets.

Duvernay totaled just four targets for four catches and 54 yards in the win, but I expect his usage to increase as his raport builds with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. The Dolphins have depth issues at cornerback this season, with No. 2 cornerback Byron Jones sidelined for at least four weeks due to injury. Top cornerback Xavien Howard will likely lineup on Rashod Bateman on Sunday in Baltimore.

Tight end Mark Andrews will remain Jackson's top target, but he also should find Duvernay in passing situations. I expect at least 60 yards from Duvernay in Week 1. He also should get a few chances to score, if he isn't covered by Howard.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen sustained a hamstring injury in Week 1, which puts his status in doubt for Week 2. The Chargers' quick turnaround for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs puts even more doubt on the likelihood for Allen to play.

Allen sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Chargers' win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Third-string wide receiver DeAndre Carter went on to total three catches for 64 yards and a score in the victory.

Fellow wide receiver Joshua Palmer totaled just three catches for five yards, but also should see an increased role in Week 2 if Allen doesn't play.

Mike Williams will likely be quarterback Justin Herbert's top target this week, with tight end Gerald Everett also earning extra looks. Palmer and Carter are among my wide receiver targets, but can't be relied on for consistency.

I would only start one of them if you are extremely desperate at the position and in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting three wide receivers. Both Chargers pass catchers are touchdown-or-bust plays.

TIGHT END

Robert Tonyan of the Green Bay Packers is my top tight end to target for Week 2, but I would only add him to your roster if your league requires starting the position.

Advertisement

Tonyan tied for second among Packers pass catchers with five targets in a Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He turned those looks into three catches for 36 yards.

Tonyan didn't score in Week 1 and totaled just two touchdowns in 2021, but was a regular touchdown target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2020. I expect the Packers to find more of a rhythm in Week 2 as Rodgers leans on his more experienced playmakers.

The Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers threw 14 total touchdown passes and did not log an interception in his last four games against the Bears. He threw for four touchdown passes in three of those four matchups.

Look for the reigning NFL MVP to rebound with a strong performance and to total at least three passing touchdowns in this NFC North division matchup. Tonyan should find the end zone.

This week in the National Football League