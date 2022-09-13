Geno Smith, Seattle defense overcome return of QB Russell Wilson and Broncos

1/5

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith completed 23 of 28 passes in a win over the Denver Broncos on Monday in Seattle. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks stopped the Denver Broncos at the goal line twice and narrowly held off a late rally for an unexpected 17-16 victory on Monday Night Football. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith completed 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and threw two touchdowns in the victory at Lumen Field in Seattle. Advertisement

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, who spent the first 10 years of his career in Seattle, completed 29 of 42 passes for 340 yards and one score against his former team. He was traded to the Broncos in March.

"For so long, I watched Russ go down and win those games," Smith told reporters after the game. "It was a surreal moment, seeing him on the other side against our defense going for one of his vintage comeback wins.

"We stood up. I was happy about that."

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett made several controversial decisions down the stretch. The game ended when he decided to try for a 64-yard field goal on 4th and 5 at the Seattle 46-yard line with just over a minute left in the game. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed the field goal wide left. Seattle then ran out the clock and preserved their one-point triumph.

The Seahawks' victory was unexpected as the Broncos are expected to be a much better team in 2022. Before the game, Denver was favored by nearly a touchdown on Seattle's home field.

The Broncos outgained the Seahawks 433 to 253 in total yards, racked up 106 penalty yards and lost two fumbles. They were 0 for 4 in red zone opportunities and 0 for 3 in goal-to-go situations.

"I give so much credit to the Seahawks, to our players battling the whole night to be able to put ourselves in position to potentially win with a game winning field goal," Hackett said. "You know, with all those things against us, I thought those guys did a good job. Just got to be better in the red zone. That starts with me.

"Got to be sure we have a better plan and are able to get physical down there and score some touchdowns instead of field goals, or nothing at all."

Linebackers Uchenna Nwosu and Cody Barton each recorded sacks for the Seahawks, and Nwosu also forced a fumble. Seattle cornerback Mike Jackson recovered both Denver fumbles.

On the game's opening possession, Smith orchestrated a 6-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, punctuated with a 38-yard touchdown pass to tight end Will Dissly.

McManus made a 30-yard field goal on the next possession and neither team scored for the rest of the first quarter. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers made a 49-yard field goal midway through the second for a 10-3 edge and Wilson connected with Jerry Jeudy for a 67-yard touchdown on the next possession to tie the score.

Seattle responded with a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Smith to tight end Colby Parkinson.

McManus made a 40-yard field goal on the final drive of the half, which cut the deficit to four points. The Broncos marched down to the Seahawks' 1-yard line on the first drive of the second half. Seattle safety Quandre Diggs forced Denver running back Melvin Gordon to fumble on a fourth-down run and Jackson recovered it.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf then lost a fumble on the resulting drive and Broncos safety Justin Simmons recovered before Denver once again marched to the Seattle 1-yard line. Nowsu forced Denver's Javonte Williams to fumble on 3rd and 1 at the 1 on the final play of the drive. Jackson again recovered the loose ball to steal momentum.

McManus finally gave Denver more points with a 26-yard field goal with 6:16 remaining in the game and the defense forced Seattle to punt on the next possession, giving the ball back to Wilson for the final time.

Jeudy led all receivers with 102 yards and a score on four catches in the loss. Williams totaled 108 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches for the Broncos. Metcalf led Seattle with seven catches and totaled 36 receiving yards. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny totaled 67 yards on 14 touches.

"I thought the energy, everybody was focused and locked in," Wilson said of the Seahawks. "I couldn't have been more locked in. Just felt like I was on every little detail. Just didn't go our way.

"Guess what? There are 16 more games to go and there is a lot more football to play. I'm looking forward to what we can do, especially when we get it all together at the same time."

The Broncos (0-1) next will host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday and Seattle (1-0) will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday.

