Cowboys QB Dak Prescott undergoes surgery, could miss two months

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery Monday on his fractured right thumb. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery to fix a right thumb fracture and will be out indefinitely, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. McCarthy spoke about the injury Monday at a news conference at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys coach admitted that the injury to Prescott's throwing hand is "significant," but said he "didn't have a timeline" for his return. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Sunday that Prescott will be out for "several weeks." Advertisement

Sources told NFL Network, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and ESPN that Prescott is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks of action and could land on injured reserve.

Prescott underwent surgery Monday afternoon. Sources told NFL Network on Tuesday morning that the Cowboys are now more optimistic on their expectations for Prescott to return, with a timeline of 4 to 6 weeks. That new timeline depends on how Prescott's bone heals when he resumes throwing.

The Cowboys will now turn to second-string quarterback Cooper Rush as their top passer.

"The nice thing about Cooper is Cooper's been in our system, knows our system inside and out," McCarthy said. "We won't be in that position of trying not to do too much or vice versa.

"Cooper gives us the ability to keep playing."

Prescott completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and an interception in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. He sustained the thumb injury in the fourth quarter and wore a brace on his hand after the game.

McCarthy said he talked to members of the front office about the possibility of the Cowboys signing another quarterback in the wake of Prescott's injury. He also said the Cowboys could make a roster move Tuesday. He said Monday that he had a "list" of every available quarterback in the league.

The Cowboys will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Prescott's injury timeline could push his return to Nov. 13, a week after the Cowboys' Nov. 6 bye.

