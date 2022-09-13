Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 13, 2022 / 9:23 AM

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott undergoes surgery, could miss two months

By Alex Butler
1/5
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery Monday on his fractured right thumb. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/57fda61904b8763c3bc1f6edf1f81e2b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery Monday on his fractured right thumb. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery to fix a right thumb fracture and will be out indefinitely, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters.

McCarthy spoke about the injury Monday at a news conference at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys coach admitted that the injury to Prescott's throwing hand is "significant," but said he "didn't have a timeline" for his return. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Sunday that Prescott will be out for "several weeks."

Advertisement

Sources told NFL Network, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and ESPN that Prescott is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks of action and could land on injured reserve.

Prescott underwent surgery Monday afternoon. Sources told NFL Network on Tuesday morning that the Cowboys are now more optimistic on their expectations for Prescott to return, with a timeline of 4 to 6 weeks. That new timeline depends on how Prescott's bone heals when he resumes throwing.

RELATED Cowboys' Prescott, Steelers' Watt among injured NFL stars expected to miss time

The Cowboys will now turn to second-string quarterback Cooper Rush as their top passer.

Advertisement

"The nice thing about Cooper is Cooper's been in our system, knows our system inside and out," McCarthy said. "We won't be in that position of trying not to do too much or vice versa.

"Cooper gives us the ability to keep playing."

RELATED Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 1

Prescott completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and an interception in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. He sustained the thumb injury in the fourth quarter and wore a brace on his hand after the game.

McCarthy said he talked to members of the front office about the possibility of the Cowboys signing another quarterback in the wake of Prescott's injury. He also said the Cowboys could make a roster move Tuesday. He said Monday that he had a "list" of every available quarterback in the league.

The Cowboys will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Prescott's injury timeline could push his return to Nov. 13, a week after the Cowboys' Nov. 6 bye.

RELATED DirecTV's 'Sunday Ticket' begins final NFL season with website, app problems

This week in the National Football League

Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert passes under pressure during the first half of the game between the Chargers and the Oakland Raiders at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Calif., on September 11, 2022. The Chargers won 24-19. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Geno Smith, Seattle defense overcome return of QB Russell Wilson and Broncos
NFL // 2 hours ago
Geno Smith, Seattle defense overcome return of QB Russell Wilson and Broncos
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks stopped the Denver Broncos at the goal line twice and narrowly held off a late rally for an unexpected 17-16 victory on "Monday Night Football."
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 1
NFL // 22 hours ago
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Fantasy football players with stock in Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's winners from Week 1 of the NFL season. Aaron Rodgers and Dameon Pierce owners are Week 1 losers.
Cowboys' Prescott, Steelers' Watt among injured NFL stars expected to miss time
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys' Prescott, Steelers' Watt among injured NFL stars expected to miss time
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt are among the NFL stars who are expected to miss time due to injuries they sustained in Week 1 of the 2022 season.
Defense, turnover-free Tagovailoa lead Dolphins past Patriots
NFL // 1 day ago
Defense, turnover-free Tagovailoa lead Dolphins past Patriots
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa efficiently utilized his stellar offensive weaponry and the Miami Dolphins defense forced three turnovers and scored in a victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Jameis Winston are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Evans lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.
Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson fail to agree on extension
NFL // 3 days ago
Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson fail to agree on extension
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to agree to terms on an extension before Jackson's deadline for the new contract, general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday.
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
NFL // 4 days ago
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Josh Allen unleashed stiff-armed runs and precise passing as Buffalo defenders overwhelmed quarterback Matthew Stafford in a thrashing of the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams to open the NFL season on Thursday night.
NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season, the men's and women's tennis finales at the U.S. Open and the WNBA Finals lead this weekends sports schedule.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cowboys' Prescott, Steelers' Watt among injured NFL stars expected to miss time
Cowboys' Prescott, Steelers' Watt among injured NFL stars expected to miss time
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 1
Fantasy football: Five winners, losers from Week 1
Tennis rankings: Alcaraz is youngest No. 1; Serena Williams jumps 284 spots
Tennis rankings: Alcaraz is youngest No. 1; Serena Williams jumps 284 spots
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 697th HR, passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 697th HR, passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th all-time
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner to have shoulder surgery, miss 4 months
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner to have shoulder surgery, miss 4 months
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement