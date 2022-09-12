Cowboys' Prescott, Steelers' Watt among injured NFL stars expected to miss time

1/5

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sustained a hand injury Sunday and could miss up to two months of action. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt are among the NFL stars who are expected to miss time due to injuries they sustained in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Sunday that Prescott sustained a thumb injury that will require surgery. Sources told ESPN and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Prescott is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks of action due to his injury. Advertisement

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"Dak will be out for a little while," Jones said. "We will be dealing with that as well. This was a really tough night for the Cowboys. I'm really surprised about it...adding to it, at the end, to lose him for several weeks. We will see how many weeks that may be."

Prescott could land on injured reserve due to the injury, which could lead the team to sign another quarterback. Cooper Rush is the only other quarterback on the Cowboys' roster.

Earlier Sunday, several key players sustained injuries during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Watt sustained an upper body injury in the win. Watt appeared to sustained the injury in the fourth quarter. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and NBC that the Steelers believe Watt sustained a torn pectoral muscle. He will undergo additional testing Monday to confirm the initial diagnosis.

The timeline to recover from that injury can range from three-to-four months.

Running back Najee Harris also sustained a foot injury during the Steelers win, but that injury isn't considered serious. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins left the game early due to a concussion.

The New England Patriots said that quarterback sustained a back injury in a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jones was not made available to the media and underwent an x-ray at the stadium. Sources told NFL Network that the examination did not reveal any broken bones.

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips also sustained an injury and was ruled out earlier Sunday against the Dolphins.

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell sustained a knee injury when he took a hit to the right leg in the second quarter of a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. He was ruled out after he sustained the injury and will undergo additional testing this week to determine the significance of the injury and a potential timeline for his return.

"I know they thought he had a chance to come back and they ruled him out later," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "So, I'm not sure yet."

Mitchell totaled 41 yards on six carries in the loss. Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jordan Mason are among the other running backs on the 49ers roster.

In the Sunday night game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost wide receiver Chris Godwin early on due to a hamstring injury. Godwin, who made his return from the torn ACL he sustained last season, left the game in the second quarter.

"The good thing is that it wasn't his knee," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. "So I was happy about that. He was playing free and normal. Hopefully he can get back and continue the things he started."

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen also sustained a hamstring injury and was ruled out during his team's 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen told reporters after the game that there is a "small possibility" he could play in Week 2.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost kicker Harrison Butker due to an ankle injury he sustained in the first quarter of a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Butker was carted off the field, but returned to the sideline.

The Chiefs will host the Chargers in the first game of Week 2 at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.