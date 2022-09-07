Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 7, 2022 / 4:00 AM / Updated at 9:48 AM

Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings

By Alex Butler
1/5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (R) is my No. 1 option for Week 1. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/94f60f4a519fb3795ad2d612f6a22c61/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (R) is my No. 1 option for Week 1. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Evans, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Michael Pittman Jr. top my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2022.

Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel and JuJu Smith-Schuster round out my Top 10 options for Week 1. Michael Thomas also is one of my favorite wide receivers to start this week.

Advertisement

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

RELATED Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts

TOP SHELF

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is my No. 2 option for Week 1. Evans and the Buccaneers will play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

The Cowboys tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers last season. They also allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to wide receivers.

RELATED Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success

Evans did not score in his lone matchup against the Cowboys in 2021, but went on to total 14 touchdowns last season. He also logged his eighth-consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. Look for quarterback Tom Brady to keep looking his way, especially inside the red zone.

Indianapolis Colts playmaker Michael Pittman Jr. lands at No. 5 in my Week 1 rankings and should be an elite play in great matchups throughout the 2022 season.

The Colts will start the season with a game against the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the sixth-most receiving yards and eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2021.

RELATED Fantasy football: Melvin Gordon says Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy' at RB

Pittman, one of my pre-draft breakout candidates, did not score in his two matchups last season against the Texans, but I expect at least 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

SNEAKY PLAYS

New Kansas City Chiefs weapon JuJu Smith-Schuster is my No. 10 wide receiver for Week 1. Smith-Schuster can be plugged in as a low-end WR1 or a high-end WR2 to open the season.

Advertisement

The Chiefs will face the Arizona Cardinals in their season opener. The Cardinals allowed a league-high 27 receiving touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season.

Tyreek Hill is no longer in Kansas City, which will likely lead to more balance in the Chiefs' attack. I like Smith-Schuster out of all the Chiefs targets -- not named Travis Kelce -- in Week 1.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Thomas is my No. 18 option and should be a great WR2 play in leagues with at least 14 teams. He is likely a better option in points-per-reception formats, but I expect enough value to warrant a start in any league.

The Falcons allowed the fifth-most receptions and tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Thomas receiving at least 10 targets.

LONGSHOTS

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney comes in at No. 20 in my Week 1 rankings.

Toney's Giants will meet the Tennessee Titans. The Titans were one of the worst teams at defending wide receivers in 2021, when they allowed the second-most fantasy points and receiving yards to the position.

Advertisement

Toney is worth a start at WR2 or WR3, specially if you are in a league with 14 teams or more.

The Giants wide receiver did not score a touchdown last season, but showed a lot of explosiveness and potential. I expect him to reach the end zone in Week 1.

Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers is my No. 21 wide receiver for Week 1.

With Davante Adams now on the Las Vegas Raiders roster, look for Lazard to surface as the Packers' top pass catcher.

The Packers will start the season against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the most receptions, receiving yards and fantasy points to wide receivers last season.

I expect Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to spread out targets this season, but not right away. Expect the reigning MVP to target Lazard with regularity out of the game.

Lazard scored in four of his final five games last season, including once agains the Vikings. Look for another Rodgers-to-Lazard touchdown toss on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

Advertisement

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. TB

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

5. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at HOU

6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

7. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. NE1

8. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

9. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

10. Juju Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at ARI

11. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

12. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. KC

13. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. CLE

14. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

15. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

16. Dionatae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

17. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

18. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at ATL

19. Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

20. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants at TEN

21. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at MIN

22. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

23. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. IND

Advertisement

24. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. PHI

25. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at WAS

26. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. JAX

27. Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans vs. NYG

28. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

29. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

30. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

31. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

32. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

33. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at SEA

34. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens at NYJ

35. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

36. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

37. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at CAR

38. Devante Parker, New England Patriots at MIA

39. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at ATL

40. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at SEA

41. Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs BAL

42. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. SF

43. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. CLE

Advertisement

44. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

45. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

46. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs at ARI

47. Sammy Watkins, Green Bay Packers at MIN

48. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys vs. TB

49. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

50. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at MIA

Pittsburgh Steelers defeat Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on August 28, 2022. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
NFL // 2 hours ago
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Josh Allen unleashed stiff-armed runs and precise passing as Buffalo defenders overwhelmed quarterback Matthew Stafford in a thrashing of the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams to open the NFL season on Thursday night.
NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule
NFL // 6 hours ago
NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season, the men's and women's tennis finales at the U.S. Open and the WNBA Finals lead this weekends sports schedule.
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
NFL // 23 hours ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Jameis Winston are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Bills, Rams to kick off 272-game NFL regular season
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills, Rams to kick off 272-game NFL regular season
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills to open the NFL's 272-game regular season schedule Thursday on the same field on which they claimed a Super Bowl title less than seven months ago.
Jets to start Joe Flacco against Ravens; QB Wilson out at least 3 weeks
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets to start Joe Flacco against Ravens; QB Wilson out at least 3 weeks
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The New York Jets will start Joe Flacco at quarterback for their season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday at a news conference.
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Josh Allen are among the leaders at their positions in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football players for the 2022 NFL season.
Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks
NFL // 2 days ago
Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's expectations for a 10-win season haven't changed compared to past seasons, despite the team's major off-season moves, he told reporters.
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
NFL // 2 days ago
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Coach Mike Tomlin cited Mitch Trubisky's "franchise quarterback experience" as one of the reasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers naming him their starter for 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to 'enhanced' $115M contract
Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to 'enhanced' $115M contract
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement