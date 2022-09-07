Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated at 9:30 AM

Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (C) is my top fantasy football option in Week 1. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4d753d8d15ec9a2fd0f1a2db78dac6d4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (C) is my top fantasy football option in Week 1. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook top my Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings for 2022.

Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb, Javonte Williams and James Conner round out my Top 10 options for Week 1.

Advertisement

Josh Jacobs, Chase Edmonds and Miles Sanders are among my other favorite running backs to start this week.

Don't overthink your starting running back slots if you selected the position in the first and second round in Week 1. I would recommend taking a deeper look at your lineup decision for players more on the RB2 fringe. Try to find a player you think will get a hefty workload and has a great matchup.

RELATED Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts

TOP SHELF

Advertisement

Derrick Henry was the No. 1 overall player in my pre-draft rankings, in part, due to his schedule this season. The Tennessee Titans star will face the New York Giants in his first game of 2022.

The Giants allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and eighth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2021.

RELATED Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

The Raiders allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and sixth-most rushing touchdowns to running backs last season. They also allowed the third-most receiving scores to the position.

Ekeler is my No. 2 play this week and will be a Top 5 option throughout the season.

RELATED Fantasy football: Melvin Gordon says Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy' at RB

SNEAKY PLAYS

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will not be on the RB1 radar most of this season, but he can be used there in Week 1.

The Raiders playmaker is my No. 16 option. The Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed the third-most rushing yards, second-most rushing touchdowns and tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points last season.

RELATED Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings

The Chargers made several defensive upgrades this off-season and should be improved, but I still like this matchup. Look for the Raiders to give Jacobs a ton of work in Week 1 in an effort to keep the Chargers' offense off the field.

Advertisement

Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds was one of my sleepers during the pre-draft process. Edmonds appears to be the lead ball carrier for the Dolphins entering the 2022 campaign.

His skillset as a runner and pass catcher should provide great RB2/flex value for fantasy football teams.

Edmonds is my No. 17 option in Week 1, when the Dolphins host the New England Patriots.

The Patriots allowed the ninth-most rushing yards to running backs last season. They also allowed the fourth-most receiving yards.

Look for the Patriots to concentrate on taking away Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, which should lead to additional underneath targets for Edmonds.

He can be used as an RB2 this week.

LONGSHOTS

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is my No. 18 option and can be used as an RB2 or flex play in most leagues.

The Eagles will start the season with a matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points, second-most touchdowns and tied for allowing the fourth-most rushing yards to running backs last season.

They also allowed a league-high eight receiving touchdowns to the position. Look for Sanders to get at least 20 touches in Week 1 as a runner and pass catcher. He should provide solid RB2 value.

Advertisement

Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. NYG

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. CLE

5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

6. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

7. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at ATL

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at CAR

9. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at SEA

10. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. KC

11. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders vs. JAX

12. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at MIN

13. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at TEN

14. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

15. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

16. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

17. Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

18. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

19. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

20. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. PHI

21. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. TB

22. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. SF

23. Damien Harris, New England Patriots at MIA

24. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

25. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers at MIN

26. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans vs. IND

Advertisement

27. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at CAR

28. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at WAS

29. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs at ARI

30. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

Baltimore Ravens defeat Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (R), as Ravens linebacker Josh Ross (46) blocks during an NFL preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on August 11, 2022. Baltimore defeated Tennessee 23-10. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Evans lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
NFL // 2 hours ago
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Josh Allen unleashed stiff-armed runs and precise passing as Buffalo defenders overwhelmed quarterback Matthew Stafford in a thrashing of the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams to open the NFL season on Thursday night.
NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule
NFL // 6 hours ago
NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season, the men's and women's tennis finales at the U.S. Open and the WNBA Finals lead this weekends sports schedule.
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
NFL // 23 hours ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Jameis Winston are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Bills, Rams to kick off 272-game NFL regular season
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills, Rams to kick off 272-game NFL regular season
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills to open the NFL's 272-game regular season schedule Thursday on the same field on which they claimed a Super Bowl title less than seven months ago.
Jets to start Joe Flacco against Ravens; QB Wilson out at least 3 weeks
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets to start Joe Flacco against Ravens; QB Wilson out at least 3 weeks
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The New York Jets will start Joe Flacco at quarterback for their season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday at a news conference.
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Josh Allen are among the leaders at their positions in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football players for the 2022 NFL season.
Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks
NFL // 2 days ago
Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's expectations for a 10-win season haven't changed compared to past seasons, despite the team's major off-season moves, he told reporters.
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
NFL // 2 days ago
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Coach Mike Tomlin cited Mitch Trubisky's "franchise quarterback experience" as one of the reasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers naming him their starter for 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to 'enhanced' $115M contract
Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to 'enhanced' $115M contract
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement