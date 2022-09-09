NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule

1/5
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a ball to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the quarterfinals of the 2022 U.S. Open on Wednesday in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season, the men's and women's tennis finales at the U.S. Open and the WNBA Finals lead this weekends sports schedule.
Dozens of games from college football, domestic and international soccer leagues and MLB's regular season also will air from Friday through Sunday.
The second leg of NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs, Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, UFC fights and boxing bouts also will air this weekend.
But the conclusion of the lone tennis Grand Slam hosted in the United States will be the main menu item for hungry sports fans.
U.S. Open
No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway will No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia in a men's semifinal Friday. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe of the United States also will meet No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in another men's semifinal.
The winners from those matches will meet at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday in the men's final. Those matches will air on ESPN.
Either No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France will face either No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland or No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's final at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
The winners from each final will receive $2.6 million apiece.
NFL
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams launched the NFL's 272-game regular-season schedule Thursday in Inglewood, Calif.
Twenty-eight other NFL teams will play their openers Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks will host the Denver Broncos on Monday in the final game of Week 1.
Two Week 1 games will be NBC broadcasts. Seven games will air on CBS and another six will air on Fox. ESPN will present the Monday Night Football broadcast.
WNBA Finals
The Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm in the WNBA's Semifinals earlier this week to advance to the title series.
They will face the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at 3 p.m. Sunday in Paradise, Nev.
The best-of-seven game series could run through Sept. 20. All WNBA Finals games will air on ESPN.
Weekend schedule (all times EDT)
Friday
U.S. Open
Men's semifinal: Karen Khachanov vs. Casper Ruud at TBD on ESPN
Men's semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Frances Tiafoe at TBD on ESPN
College football
Louisville at UCF at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Boise State at New Mexico at 9 p.m. on CBSSN
Soccer
MLS: Columbus at Montreal at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLB
Guardians at Twins at 8 p.m. on Apple TV+
Braves at Mariners at 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV+
Saturday
Soccer
Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network
Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at RB Leipzig at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Wolves at Liverpool at 10 a.m. on USA Network
Ligue 1: Brest at PSG at 11 a.m. on beIN Sports
Serie A: Torino at Inter Milan at noon on Paramount+
Premier League: Spurs at Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. on USA Network
La Liga: Barcelona at Cadiz at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: NYCFC at Charlotte at 1 p.m. on ESPN+
La Liga: Celta Vigo at Atletico at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Nashville at 3:30 p.m. on Twitter
MLS: New England at New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Toronto at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: San Jose at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Orlando at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Miami at Chicago at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Austin at Seattle at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: LAFC at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Kansas City at Houston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Vancouver at Colorado at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: DC United at Real Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Minnesota at Portland at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
College football
Alabama at Texas at noon on Fox
Arkansas State at Ohio State at noon on Big Ten Network
Southern Miss at Miami at noon on ACC Network
South Carolina at Arkansas at noon on ESPN
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt at noon on SEC Network
Missouri at Kansas State at noon on ESPN2
Duke at Northwestern at noon on FS1
Ohio State at Penn State at noon on ABC
Charleston Southern at NC State at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN3
Southern Utah at Utah at 1:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Marshall at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on NBC
Furman at Clemson at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Appalachian State at Texas A&M on 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Tennessee at Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Washington State at Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on Fox
Colorado at Air Force at 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Samford at Georgia at 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Akron at Michigan State at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Houston at Texas Tech at 4 p.m. on FS1
Kent State at Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Kentucky at Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Central Arkansas at Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
USC at Stanford at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Arizona State at Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Georgia Southern at Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Hawaii at Michigan at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Baylor at BYU at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Mississippi State at Arizona at 11 p.m. on FS1
U.S. Open
Women's final: TBD vs. TBD at 4 p.m. on ESPN
MLB
Angels at Astros at 7 p.m. on Fox
Guardians at Twins at 7 p.m. on Fox
UFC 279
Chimaev vs. Diaz: Main card starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Sunday
Soccer
Premier League: Newcastle at West Ham at 8 a.m. on USA Network
La Liga: Mallorca at Real Madrid at 8 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace at 11 a.m. on USA Network
Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds at 2 p.m. on USA Network
Serie A: Salernitana at Juventus at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+
Formula 1
Italian Grand Prix at 9 a.m. on ESPN2
NFL
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. on Fox
Browns at Panthers at 1 p.m. on CBS
49ers at Bears at 1 p.m. on Fox
Steelers at Bengals at 1 p.m. on CBS
Eagles at Lions at 1 p.m. on Fox
Colts at Texans at 1 p.m. on CBS
Patriots at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on CBS
Ravens at Jets at 1 p.m. on CBS
Jaguars at Commanders at 1 p.m. on Fox
Giants at Titans at 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Chiefs at Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Raiders at Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Packers at Vikings at 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Buccaneers at Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
WNBA Finals
Game 1: TBD at Aces at 3 p.m. on ABC
NASCAR
Cup Series Playoffs: Hollywood Casino 400 at 3 p.m. on USA Network
U.S. Open
Men's final: TBD vs. TBD at 4 p.m. on ESPN
MLB
Giants at Cubs at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after match point defeating American Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the quarterfinals at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y., on September 7, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo