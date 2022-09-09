NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule

1/5

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a ball to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the quarterfinals of the 2022 U.S. Open on Wednesday in Flushing, N.Y.

MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season, the men's and women's tennis finales at the U.S. Open and the WNBA Finals lead this weekends sports schedule. Dozens of games from college football, domestic and international soccer leagues and MLB's regular season also will air from Friday through Sunday. Advertisement

The second leg of NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs, Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, UFC fights and boxing bouts also will air this weekend.

But the conclusion of the lone tennis Grand Slam hosted in the United States will be the main menu item for hungry sports fans.

U.S. Open

No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway will No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia in a men's semifinal Friday. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe of the United States also will meet No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in another men's semifinal.

The winners from those matches will meet at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday in the men's final. Those matches will air on ESPN.

Either No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France will face either No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland or No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's final at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

The winners from each final will receive $2.6 million apiece.

NFL

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams launched the NFL's 272-game regular-season schedule Thursday in Inglewood, Calif.

Twenty-eight other NFL teams will play their openers Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks will host the Denver Broncos on Monday in the final game of Week 1.

Two Week 1 games will be NBC broadcasts. Seven games will air on CBS and another six will air on Fox. ESPN will present the Monday Night Football broadcast.

WNBA Finals

The Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm in the WNBA's Semifinals earlier this week to advance to the title series.

They will face the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at 3 p.m. Sunday in Paradise, Nev.

The best-of-seven game series could run through Sept. 20. All WNBA Finals games will air on ESPN.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

U.S. Open

Men's semifinal: Karen Khachanov vs. Casper Ruud at TBD on ESPN

Men's semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Frances Tiafoe at TBD on ESPN

College football

Louisville at UCF at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Boise State at New Mexico at 9 p.m. on CBSSN

Soccer

MLS: Columbus at Montreal at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLB

Guardians at Twins at 8 p.m. on Apple TV+

Braves at Mariners at 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV+

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at RB Leipzig at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Wolves at Liverpool at 10 a.m. on USA Network

Ligue 1: Brest at PSG at 11 a.m. on beIN Sports

Serie A: Torino at Inter Milan at noon on Paramount+

Premier League: Spurs at Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. on USA Network

La Liga: Barcelona at Cadiz at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: NYCFC at Charlotte at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Celta Vigo at Atletico at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Nashville at 3:30 p.m. on Twitter

MLS: New England at New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Toronto at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: San Jose at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Orlando at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Miami at Chicago at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Austin at Seattle at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: LAFC at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Houston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Vancouver at Colorado at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at Real Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Minnesota at Portland at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

College football

Alabama at Texas at noon on Fox

Arkansas State at Ohio State at noon on Big Ten Network

Southern Miss at Miami at noon on ACC Network

South Carolina at Arkansas at noon on ESPN

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt at noon on SEC Network

Missouri at Kansas State at noon on ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern at noon on FS1

Ohio State at Penn State at noon on ABC

Charleston Southern at NC State at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN3

Southern Utah at Utah at 1:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Marshall at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on NBC

Furman at Clemson at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Appalachian State at Texas A&M on 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Tennessee at Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Washington State at Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Colorado at Air Force at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Samford at Georgia at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Akron at Michigan State at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Houston at Texas Tech at 4 p.m. on FS1

Kent State at Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kentucky at Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

USC at Stanford at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Arizona State at Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Georgia Southern at Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Hawaii at Michigan at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Baylor at BYU at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Mississippi State at Arizona at 11 p.m. on FS1

U.S. Open

Women's final: TBD vs. TBD at 4 p.m. on ESPN

MLB

Angels at Astros at 7 p.m. on Fox

Guardians at Twins at 7 p.m. on Fox

UFC 279

Chimaev vs. Diaz: Main card starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Newcastle at West Ham at 8 a.m. on USA Network

La Liga: Mallorca at Real Madrid at 8 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace at 11 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds at 2 p.m. on USA Network

Serie A: Salernitana at Juventus at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix at 9 a.m. on ESPN2

NFL

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. on Fox

Browns at Panthers at 1 p.m. on CBS

49ers at Bears at 1 p.m. on Fox

Steelers at Bengals at 1 p.m. on CBS

Eagles at Lions at 1 p.m. on Fox

Colts at Texans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Patriots at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on CBS

Ravens at Jets at 1 p.m. on CBS

Jaguars at Commanders at 1 p.m. on Fox

Giants at Titans at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Chiefs at Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Raiders at Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Packers at Vikings at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Buccaneers at Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

WNBA Finals

Game 1: TBD at Aces at 3 p.m. on ABC

NASCAR

Cup Series Playoffs: Hollywood Casino 400 at 3 p.m. on USA Network

U.S. Open

Men's final: TBD vs. TBD at 4 p.m. on ESPN

MLB

Giants at Cubs at 7 p.m. on ESPN

