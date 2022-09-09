Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson fail to agree on extension

1/5

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said earlier this week that Friday was his deadline for contract extension talks. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to agree to terms on an extension before Jackson's deadline for the new contract, general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. Advertisement

"We will continue to work toward a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

Jackson, 25, is set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He will make a guaranteed salary of $23 million.

He is on track to become a free agent next off-season, unless the parties can agree to an extension before March 7 or the Ravens decide to use the franchise tag designation on the star quarterback.

Jackson said earlier this week that Friday was his deadline to reach an agreement for an extension.

The four-year veteran entered the league as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jackson went 13-2 and completed 66.1% of his throws for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 15 starts en route to NFL MVP honors in 2019, his first season as the Ravens' full-time starter.

Advertisement

He also ran for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns that season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection completed 64.4% of his throws for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 starts last season. He also ran for 767 yards and two scores in 2021. He missed five games due to an ankle injury.

The Ravens will face the New York Jets in their season opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.