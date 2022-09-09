Watch Live
King Charles III makes first public address as Britain's monarch after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 9, 2022 / 12:17 PM

Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson fail to agree on extension

By Alex Butler
1/5
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said earlier this week that Friday was his deadline for contract extension talks. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/29738bff62d59b0bd4508e817fcfc4fa/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said earlier this week that Friday was his deadline for contract extension talks. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to agree to terms on an extension before Jackson's deadline for the new contract, general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way.

Advertisement

"We will continue to work toward a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."

Jackson, 25, is set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He will make a guaranteed salary of $23 million.

RELATED Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1

He is on track to become a free agent next off-season, unless the parties can agree to an extension before March 7 or the Ravens decide to use the franchise tag designation on the star quarterback.

Jackson said earlier this week that Friday was his deadline to reach an agreement for an extension.

The four-year veteran entered the league as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jackson went 13-2 and completed 66.1% of his throws for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 15 starts en route to NFL MVP honors in 2019, his first season as the Ravens' full-time starter.

Advertisement

He also ran for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns that season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection completed 64.4% of his throws for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 starts last season. He also ran for 767 yards and two scores in 2021. He missed five games due to an ankle injury.

The Ravens will face the New York Jets in their season opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Read More

Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Evans lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
NFL // 5 hours ago
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Josh Allen unleashed stiff-armed runs and precise passing as Buffalo defenders overwhelmed quarterback Matthew Stafford in a thrashing of the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams to open the NFL season on Thursday night.
NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule
NFL // 9 hours ago
NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season, the men's and women's tennis finales at the U.S. Open and the WNBA Finals lead this weekends sports schedule.
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Jameis Winston are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Bills, Rams to kick off 272-game NFL regular season
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills, Rams to kick off 272-game NFL regular season
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills to open the NFL's 272-game regular season schedule Thursday on the same field on which they claimed a Super Bowl title less than seven months ago.
Jets to start Joe Flacco against Ravens; QB Wilson out at least 3 weeks
NFL // 2 days ago
Jets to start Joe Flacco against Ravens; QB Wilson out at least 3 weeks
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The New York Jets will start Joe Flacco at quarterback for their season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday at a news conference.
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Josh Allen are among the leaders at their positions in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football players for the 2022 NFL season.
Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks
NFL // 2 days ago
Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's expectations for a 10-win season haven't changed compared to past seasons, despite the team's major off-season moves, he told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement