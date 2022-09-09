Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 9, 2022 / 7:56 AM

QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener

By Alex Butler
1/5
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen totaled three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ea95995bc66af0db7ea2e2646ea04845/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen totaled three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Quarterback Josh Allen unleashed his arsenal of stiff-armed runs and precise passing as Buffalo Bills defenders overwhelmed opposing quarterback Matthew Stafford in a thrashing of the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener on Thursday night.

Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and threw for three touchdowns in the 31-10 triumph Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. He ran for another touchdown in the lopsided victory.

Advertisement

"We needed to win a game because we needed to put our best foot forward, try to execute the way we know we can execute, and just try to win the game, that's all," Allen told reporters.

"1-0 each week is our mindset, [and being] playoff caliber, that's what we're trying to do."

Advertisement

The game was tied at 10 at the half before the Bills, who forced three turnovers, shut out the Rams with 21 unanswered points over the final two quarters.

The Bills defense sacked Stafford six times. Buffalo linebacker Von Miller had two of them.

For Los Angeles, Stafford completed 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards, one score and three interceptions.

RELATED Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1

"As disappointing as [this game] is, you never want to start the season that way," Stafford said. "It really doesn't matter if it's the first game, last game, whatever it is.

"You want to win them all. Didn't accomplish that goal. Didn't play well enough to do it."

The Bills out-gained the Rams 413 to 243 in total yards and Buffalo held Los Angeles to 52 rushing yards.

RELATED Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings

"They did a great job," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "When you look at a lot of the ways that this game unfolded, I feel a huge sense of responsibility to this team.

"We weren't ready to go. I take a lot of pride in that and that's on me. I got to do better."

Advertisement

Allen led the Bills to an efficient, 11-play touchdown drive to open the game. He ended that possession with a 26-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

RELATED Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings

Both offenses struggled to produce points for the remainder of the first quarter. Bills kicker Tyler Bass made a 41-yard field goal about six minutes into the second for a 10-0 lead.

The Rams answered with a 13-play, 55-yard touchdown drive. Stafford connected with star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a 4-yard touchdown toss to end that possession.

Rams kicker Matt Gay added a 57-yard field goal just before halftime to tie the score at the break.

The Rams punted on the first drive of the second half. Allen then orchestrated another long drive. He ended that 10-play, 63-yard possession with a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Allen helped the Bills push their lead to two touchdowns when he ran for a 4-yard score with 13:34 remaining. He connected with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a 53-yard touchdown toss about four minutes later for the final points of the night.

Diggs totaled 122 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. Jordan Phillips and A.J. Epenesa totaled 1.5 sacks apiece in the victory. Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and Miller logged the other Stafford takedowns.

Advertisement

Basham, Jordan Poyer and Dane Jackson also interceptions the Rams quarterback. Kupp totaled 13 catches for 128 yards and a score for the Rams. Bobby Wagner and Aaron Donald sacked Allen in the loss.

"It was a very humbling night, but hey, you got to be able to look yourself in the mirror, say 'I got to be better within the framework of my role,'" Rams coach Sean McVay said.

"That's exactly what I'm going to do. That's what I know our coaches are going to do. That's what our players are going to do. We're going to stay together and we're looking forward to our next opportunity to be resilient and respond."

The Rams (0-1) next will host the Atlanta Falcons in their second game at 1:05 p.m. PDT Sept. 18 at SoFi Stadium and the Bills (1-0) will host the Tennessee Titans at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Monday Night Football on Sept. 19 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Read More

Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1

Latest Headlines

NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule
NFL // 4 hours ago
NFL openers, U.S. Open and WNBA finals fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season, the men's and women's tennis finales at the U.S. Open and the WNBA Finals lead this weekends sports schedule.
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
NFL // 21 hours ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Jameis Winston are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Bills, Rams to kick off 272-game NFL regular season
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills, Rams to kick off 272-game NFL regular season
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills to open the NFL's 272-game regular season schedule Thursday on the same field on which they claimed a Super Bowl title less than seven months ago.
Jets to start Joe Flacco against Ravens; QB Wilson out at least 3 weeks
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets to start Joe Flacco against Ravens; QB Wilson out at least 3 weeks
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The New York Jets will start Joe Flacco at quarterback for their season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday at a news conference.
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Josh Allen are among the leaders at their positions in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football players for the 2022 NFL season.
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Evans lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.
Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks
NFL // 2 days ago
Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's expectations for a 10-win season haven't changed compared to past seasons, despite the team's major off-season moves, he told reporters.
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
NFL // 2 days ago
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Coach Mike Tomlin cited Mitch Trubisky's "franchise quarterback experience" as one of the reasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers naming him their starter for 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Chase, Evans top Week 1 wide receiver rankings
USA's Frances Tiafoe, Spain's Alcaraz reach first U.S. Open semifinals
USA's Frances Tiafoe, Spain's Alcaraz reach first U.S. Open semifinals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement