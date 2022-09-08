Fantasy football: Five must-start NFL tight ends for Week 1

1/5

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is among my Top 10 options for Week 1. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens is among my five must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 1 of the NFL season. Andrews also leads my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends. Advertisement

Andrews hauled in a career-high 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine scores last season and should produce similar statistics this year, which also is the final season of Jackson's contract.

The top-rated tight end in the NFL for 2021 enters his 2022 campaign as quarterback Lamar Jackson's top target.

He should be started in all leagues, regardless of format, every week. But this week, he could give your team a major boost.

Mark Andrews

Both quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews are must-start fantasy football plays for me this week as the Baltimore Ravens take on the New York Jets in their season opener.

Andrews was the most-targeted tight end in the league last season, with an average of nine looks per game. The Jets allowed the fourth-most yards and tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2021.

I expect the Ravens to dominate this game. Andrews is a near lock for at least 10 targets. He also should reach the end zone for the first time and total close to 100 receiving yards.

T.J. Hockenson

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson produced a Pro Bowl campaign in 2020, his second NFL season. He was better on a yards-per-game basis in 2021, but missed the final five games of the season due to a thumb injury.

He is now healthy and ready to return to fantasy football stardom. That quest should start in Week 1, when the Lions battle the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles boast one of the most talented rosters in the league, but were one of the worst teams at defending tight ends last season. They allowed the most touchdowns and receptions, the second-most fantasy points and the sixth-most yards to the position in 2021.

Hockenson remains one of the top targets for Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Look for Hockenson to haul in at least eight catches for 80 yards and a score in Week 1. He is my No. 4 option.

Dalton Schultz

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is my No. 6 option for Week 1. Schultz totaled a career-high 78 catches for 808 yards and eight scores in 17 games last season.

The Cowboys enter the 2022 campaign without wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns. They also could be without injured wide receiver Michael Gallup on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers were average at defending tight ends last season, but the Cowboys' depleted group of pass catchers and the potential fast tempo of this game should lead to a lot of pass attempts for quarterback Dak Prescott.

I expect at least 50 yards and a score from Schultz in Week 1. He also will likely draw at least eight targets.

Dawson Knox

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is the No. 8 option in my Top 20 rankings for Week 1. Knox, who agreed to a four-year contract extension this week, reached career highs in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns last season.

His recent extension and improved production are a sign that the Bills plan to keep Knox installed as an important fixture of their game plans. The Bills will open the NFL season Thursday with a game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams defense is flooded with star playmakers, but I think they will focus mostly on the Bills' wide receivers and shut down big plays in Week 1. Look for Knox to get a ton of targets as a result of that strategy. Bills quarterback Josh Allen also should find the end zone multiple times and one of his touchdown tosses could find Knox. I expect TE1 production for the Bills playmaker.

Gerald Everett

Tight end Gerald Everett isn't at the top of the list of players who receive targets in the talented Los Angeles Chargers offense, but he could be busy in Week 1.

The Chargers will open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in what I expect to be a shootout. Everett increased his career highs in targets, receptions and yards in each of his five NFL campaigns. He also scored a career-high four touchdowns last season for the Seattle Seahawks.

Look for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to start the season hot, with at least three passing touchdowns against the Chiefs. Everett has a great shot to come down with one of those throws and land in the end zone. He is my No. 9 option for Week 1.

Week 1 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at NYJ

2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

3. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. PHI

5. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at ARI

6. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. TB

7. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

8. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills at LAR

9. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

10. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

11. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. KC

12. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

13. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

14. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. SF

15. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. BUF

16. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

17. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at MIA

18. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at CAR

19. Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos at SEA

20. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets vs. BAL

