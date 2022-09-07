Fantasy football: Henry, Ekeler top Week 1 running back rankings

1/5

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (C) is my top fantasy football option in Week 1. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook top my Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings for 2022. Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb, Javonte Williams and James Conner round out my Top 10 options for Week 1. Advertisement

Josh Jacobs, Chase Edmonds and Miles Sanders are among my other favorite running backs to start this week.

Don't overthink your starting running back slots if you selected the position in the first and second round in Week 1. I would recommend taking a deeper look at your lineup decision for players more on the RB2 fringe. Try to find a player you think will get a hefty workload and has a great matchup.

TOP SHELF

Derrick Henry was the No. 1 overall player in my pre-draft rankings, in part, due to his schedule this season. The Tennessee Titans star will face the New York Giants in his first game of 2022.

The Giants allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and eighth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

The Raiders allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and sixth-most rushing touchdowns to running backs last season. They also allowed the third-most receiving scores to the position.

Ekeler is my No. 2 play this week and will be a Top 5 option throughout the season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will not be on the RB1 radar most of this season, but he can be used there in Week 1.

The Raiders playmaker is my No. 16 option. The Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed the third-most rushing yards, second-most rushing touchdowns and tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points last season.

The Chargers made several defensive upgrades this off-season and should be improved, but I still like this matchup. Look for the Raiders to give Jacobs a ton of work in Week 1 in an effort to keep the Chargers' offense off the field.

Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds was one of my sleepers during the pre-draft process. Edmonds appears to be the lead ball carrier for the Dolphins entering the 2022 campaign.

His skillset as a runner and pass catcher should provide great RB2/flex value for fantasy football teams.

Edmonds is my No. 17 option in Week 1, when the Dolphins host the New England Patriots.

The Patriots allowed the ninth-most rushing yards to running backs last season. They also allowed the fourth-most receiving yards.

Look for the Patriots to concentrate on taking away Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, which should lead to additional underneath targets for Edmonds.

He can be used as an RB2 this week.

LONGSHOTS

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is my No. 18 option and can be used as an RB2 or flex play in most leagues.

The Eagles will start the season with a matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the second-most fantasy points, second-most touchdowns and tied for allowing the fourth-most rushing yards to running backs last season.

They also allowed a league-high eight receiving touchdowns to the position. Look for Sanders to get at least 20 touches in Week 1 as a runner and pass catcher. He should provide solid RB2 value.

The Baltimore Ravens enter the season with injury issues at the running back position, but will get a great Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.

I recommend starting J.K. Dobbins as a low-end RB2 or flex play.

The Jets allowed the most fantasy points, rushing touchdowns, second-most receiving yards and tied for allowing the third-most rushing yards to running backs last year.

The Ravens should run away with this Week 1 matchup, leaning on star quarterback Lamar Jackson and a strong running game.

Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. NYG

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

4. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. CLE

5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

6. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

7. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at ATL

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at CAR

9. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at SEA

10. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. KC

11. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders vs. JAX

12. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at MIN

13. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at TEN

14. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers at CHI

15. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

16. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

17. Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins vs. NE

18. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at DET

19. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

20. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. PHI

21. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. TB

22. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams vs. BUF

23. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens at NYJ

24. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. SF

25. Damien Harris, New England Patriots at MIA

26. Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

27. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers at MIN

28. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans vs. IND

29. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at CAR

30. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at WAS

