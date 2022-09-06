Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 6, 2022 / 2:57 PM

Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks

By Alex Butler
1/5
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says his expecation haven't changed compared to in past seasons with the NFC West franchise. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/80380a0c9f0e60b66d428d4b60eadaf2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says his expecation haven't changed compared to in past seasons with the NFC West franchise. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's expectations for a 10-win season haven't changed compared to past seasons, despite the team's major off-season moves, he told reporters.

Carroll commented on the Seahawks' 2022 outlook Monday during a news conference. The Seahawks will open the season Monday against the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement

Critics continue to slot the Seahawks as a team they expect to finish with one of the worst records in the NFL, especially after the franchise traded longtime starter Russell Wilson to the Broncos this off-season.

Carroll, who is 119-73-1 in 193 games as the Seahawks' coach, said he doesn't share that view.

RELATED Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky

"I don't feel like any part of any of that is what's true other than the fact that that's what people think," Carroll said.

"I'm not in that business now. I'm in the business of helping these guys get ready to play with all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and the culture and the environment that we're in."

Carroll averaged 9.1 wins and 5.6 losses per season over his first 13 years with the franchise. Carroll-led teams have averaged 9.8 wins per season since 2001, his first year at USC.

Advertisement

"We've been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years," Carroll said. "You think I could think anything different than that? I don't.

"I don't see any reason my expectations should change at all."

The Seahawks went 7-10 last season, posting their lowest win total since they went 7-9 in each of Carroll's first two seasons. They won 12 games in 2020.

RELATED Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton burns feet in cooking accident, out at least 4 games

The Seahawks will host Wilson's Broncos at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday at Lumen Field. That game will air on ESPN.

Pittsburgh Steelers defeat Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on August 28, 2022. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud gives suits to football teammates

Latest Headlines

Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
NFL // 1 hour ago
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Coach Mike Tomlin cited Mitch Trubisky's "franchise quarterback experience" as one of the reasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers naming him their starter for 2022.
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
NFL // 3 weeks ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Josh Allen are among the leaders at their positions in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football players for the 2022 NFL season.
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton burns feet in cooking accident, out at least 4 games
NFL // 4 days ago
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton burns feet in cooking accident, out at least 4 games
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton will miss at least four games after he burned his legs and feet during a cooking accident.
Kelce, Waller, Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Kelce, Waller, Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, July 27 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Darren Waller lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2022.
Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, July 21 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 100 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2022.
Broncos, QB Russell Wilson agree to 5-year, $245M contract extension
NFL // 5 days ago
Broncos, QB Russell Wilson agree to 5-year, $245M contract extension
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension, which will keep the veteran under contract through 2028.
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
MIAMI, Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Trey Lance, Christian McCaffrey and DK Metcalf are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 13 players to avoid in 2022 fantasy football drafts, due to required investment, strength of schedule and other factors.
Eagles to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Vikings
NFL // 6 days ago
Eagles to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Vikings
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for two draft picks, the teams announced Wednesday.
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
NFL // 6 days ago
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
MIAMI, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Nick Chubb are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top options to target in fantasy football drafts for a strong start to the 2022 season.
Lions to waive David Blough, sign backup QB Nate Sudfeld
NFL // 6 days ago
Lions to waive David Blough, sign backup QB Nate Sudfeld
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will waive quarterback David Blough and plan to sign Nate Sudfeld to serve as the new backup for starter Jared Goff.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani
Kody Clemens, son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, gets 1st strikeout vs. Ohtani
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
U.S. Open: Tiafoe upsets Nadal; American Pegula reaches quarterfinal
U.S. Open: Tiafoe upsets Nadal; American Pegula reaches quarterfinal
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
Steelers cite 'franchise quarterback experience' with new starter Mitch Trubisky
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement