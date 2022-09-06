Coach Pete Carroll expects same 10-win Seahawks

1/5

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says his expecation haven't changed compared to in past seasons with the NFC West franchise. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's expectations for a 10-win season haven't changed compared to past seasons, despite the team's major off-season moves, he told reporters. Carroll commented on the Seahawks' 2022 outlook Monday during a news conference. The Seahawks will open the season Monday against the Denver Broncos. Advertisement

Critics continue to slot the Seahawks as a team they expect to finish with one of the worst records in the NFL, especially after the franchise traded longtime starter Russell Wilson to the Broncos this off-season.

Carroll, who is 119-73-1 in 193 games as the Seahawks' coach, said he doesn't share that view.

"I don't feel like any part of any of that is what's true other than the fact that that's what people think," Carroll said.

"I'm not in that business now. I'm in the business of helping these guys get ready to play with all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and the culture and the environment that we're in."

Carroll averaged 9.1 wins and 5.6 losses per season over his first 13 years with the franchise. Carroll-led teams have averaged 9.8 wins per season since 2001, his first year at USC.

Advertisement

"We've been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years," Carroll said. "You think I could think anything different than that? I don't.

"I don't see any reason my expectations should change at all."

The Seahawks went 7-10 last season, posting their lowest win total since they went 7-9 in each of Carroll's first two seasons. They won 12 games in 2020.

The Seahawks will host Wilson's Broncos at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday at Lumen Field. That game will air on ESPN.

Pittsburgh Steelers defeat Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on August 28, 2022. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo