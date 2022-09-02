Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 2, 2022 / 9:10 AM

Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton burns feet in cooking accident, out at least 4 games

By Alex Butler
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) will miss at least four games due his placement on the non-football injury list. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/083ac69dd12f32455e8a426ecee46710/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) will miss at least four games due his placement on the non-football injury list. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton will miss at least four games after he burned his legs and feet during a cooking accident.

Hamilton tweeted about what he called a "freak accident" Thursday night. The Cardinals placed the defensive back on the non-football injury list less than an hour before his social media post.

Advertisement

Sources told NFL Network, 98.7 FM Phoenix and Pro Football Network that the incident occurred when Hamilton spilled hot oil on himself while he was cooking at home.

"Had the greatest camp of my career and last Monday I had an accident that could've ended up deadly for me and my family, but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree)," Hamilton tweeted. "It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries."

Advertisement

Hamilton also posted a photo of himself in uniform, alongside a photo of his burnt legs and feet, which was taken at a hospital.

The six-year veteran entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Las Vegas Raiders. Hamilton also spent time with the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. He signed with the Cardinals last off-season.

RELATED Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts

Hamilton, 29, totaled 38 combined tackles, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 17 games last season.

The Cardinals also announced Thursday that they re-signed tight end Stephen Anderson, long snapper Aaron Brewer and cornerback Christian Matthew. They placed wide receiver Antoine Wesley and safety Charles Washington on injured reserve. The Cardinals signed linebacker Devon Kennard, safety Steven Parker, safety Josh Thomas and offensive lineman Badara Traore to their practice squad.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals were awarded a waiver claim for cornerback Javelin Guidry.

RELATED Eagles to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Vikings

Hamilton was listed as a second-string option, behind starter Marco Wilson, on the Cardinals' depth chart. Byron Murphy Jr. is expected to start opposite Wilson in the Cardinals secondary. Trayvon Mullen Jr., Christian Matthew and Guidry are among the other backup cornerbacks.

Advertisement

The Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Read More

Broncos, QB Russell Wilson agree to 5-year, $245M contract extension

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Josh Allen are among the leaders at their positions in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football players for the 2022 NFL season.
Kelce, Waller, Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Kelce, Waller, Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, July 27 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Darren Waller lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2022.
Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, July 21 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 100 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2022.
Broncos, QB Russell Wilson agree to 5-year, $245M contract extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Broncos, QB Russell Wilson agree to 5-year, $245M contract extension
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension, which will keep the veteran under contract through 2028.
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
MIAMI, Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Trey Lance, Christian McCaffrey and DK Metcalf are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 13 players to avoid in 2022 fantasy football drafts, due to required investment, strength of schedule and other factors.
Eagles to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Vikings
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Vikings
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for two draft picks, the teams announced Wednesday.
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
NFL // 1 day ago
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
MIAMI, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Nick Chubb are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top options to target in fantasy football drafts for a strong start to the 2022 season.
Lions to waive David Blough, sign backup QB Nate Sudfeld
NFL // 2 days ago
Lions to waive David Blough, sign backup QB Nate Sudfeld
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will waive quarterback David Blough and plan to sign Nate Sudfeld to serve as the new backup for starter Jared Goff.
Chiefs' Gordon, Bills' Howard, Colts' Lindsay among NFL roster cuts
NFL // 2 days ago
Chiefs' Gordon, Bills' Howard, Colts' Lindsay among NFL roster cuts
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- NFL veterans Josh Gordon, O.J. Howard and Phillip Lindsay will be among the players released as teams shrink their respective rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the league's mandated deadline for 2022.
Panthers trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
NFL // 3 days ago
Panthers trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the teams announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson smacks helmet-losing first MLB home run
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson smacks helmet-losing first MLB home run
U.S. Open tennis: Venus and Serena Williams eliminated in first doubles match
U.S. Open tennis: Venus and Serena Williams eliminated in first doubles match
Serena Williams credits bathroom break for boost in U.S. Open upset
Serena Williams credits bathroom break for boost in U.S. Open upset
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement