Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton burns feet in cooking accident, out at least 4 games

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton will miss at least four games after he burned his legs and feet during a cooking accident. Hamilton tweeted about what he called a "freak accident" Thursday night. The Cardinals placed the defensive back on the non-football injury list less than an hour before his social media post. Advertisement

Sources told NFL Network, 98.7 FM Phoenix and Pro Football Network that the incident occurred when Hamilton spilled hot oil on himself while he was cooking at home.

"Had the greatest camp of my career and last Monday I had an accident that could've ended up deadly for me and my family, but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree)," Hamilton tweeted. "It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries."

Hamilton also posted a photo of himself in uniform, alongside a photo of his burnt legs and feet, which was taken at a hospital.

The six-year veteran entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Las Vegas Raiders. Hamilton also spent time with the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. He signed with the Cardinals last off-season.

Hamilton, 29, totaled 38 combined tackles, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 17 games last season.

The Cardinals also announced Thursday that they re-signed tight end Stephen Anderson, long snapper Aaron Brewer and cornerback Christian Matthew. They placed wide receiver Antoine Wesley and safety Charles Washington on injured reserve. The Cardinals signed linebacker Devon Kennard, safety Steven Parker, safety Josh Thomas and offensive lineman Badara Traore to their practice squad.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals were awarded a waiver claim for cornerback Javelin Guidry.

Hamilton was listed as a second-string option, behind starter Marco Wilson, on the Cardinals' depth chart. Byron Murphy Jr. is expected to start opposite Wilson in the Cardinals secondary. Trayvon Mullen Jr., Christian Matthew and Guidry are among the other backup cornerbacks.

The Cardinals will host the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.