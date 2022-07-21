Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1/6

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders is my top fantasy football wide receiver for 2022. Photo by Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

MIAMI, July 21 (UPI) -- Davante Adams leads my Top 100 wide receiver rankings for the 2022 fantasy football season. Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are among my other elite options for the season, which starts Sept. 8. Wide receiver continues to be one of the most consistent positions for fantasy football production. The top pass-catchers can help your team post impressive point totals from week to week and take less contact than running backs during games, which often keeps them on the field more. Advertisement

Targeting a wide receiver with your early picks should be a great decision again this year, with plenty of elite options available. My top factors in choosing the right wide receiver for my team include their quarterback, expected targets, past production, red zone usage and injury history.

I split my top targets into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). My Top 100 positional rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

1. Davante Adams, 2. Cooper Kupp, 3. Ja'Marr Chase, 4. Justin Jefferson

Adams is my top fantasy football wide receiver in 2022. The former Green Bay Packers star switched teams through an off-season trade, but I don't expect any slip in production this year when he teams up with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Look for Adams to see a ton of targets once again. He also should eclipse 1,400 yards and score at least 10 touchdowns as he reunites with his former college quarterback. Adams will be a safe first-round pick in fantasy football drafts.

Kupp exploded to lead the league with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns last season for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. While I don't expect him to reach those numbers this season, he still will provide elite WR1 production. He should be considered a late first- or early second-round pick.

Chase proved as a rookie last season that he is already one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals star heads into 2022 with high expectations as he reunites with quarterback Joe Burrow for a second season.

Look for the former college teammates to show improvement in their rapport. Chase should be another late first- or early second-round pick in fantasy drafts. I expect at least 1,500 yards and 12 scores from the third-year playmaker. He also should see a heavy increase in targets due to the Bengals' improved offensive line, which should result in longer offensive possessions and more fantasy point opportunities.

Jefferson totaled 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 scores last season. I expect him to draw increased targets and reach the end zone more this season. He also is a safe first-round pick for fantasy leagues that include at least 14 teams.

All-Pro

5. Stefon Diggs, 6. Mike Evans, 8. A.J. Brown

Diggs led the NFL in catches and receiving yards in 2020 and was one of the first wide receivers selected last off-season in fantasy drafts. His production dropped by 24 catches and more than 300 receiving yards in 2021, but I expect a slight rebound for the speedster in 2022.

Diggs should be a steal as a mid-to-late second-round pick this year. Look for the Bills' top option to come close to 1,400 yards and 10 scores this season. Diggs returns as the unquestioned top target for quarterback Josh Allen, a pre-season MVP favorite.

Brown is another player who switched teams this off-season, joining the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade from the Tennessee Titans. While his quarterback situation won't necessarily be an improvement, he should still get a ton of targets.

He also should start the season hot, as the Eagles face five teams within the first six weeks who ranked inside the Top 10 for allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Brown should be a late second or early third-round pick.

Pro Bowl

7. Tyreek Hill, 10. CeeDee Lamb

Hill will be one of the hardest fantasy wide receivers to rank for fantasy drafts. The new Miami Dolphins weapon joined the team in another off-season trade. Out of all the quarterback situations for traded players, I might like Hill's the least.

He will team up with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami after spending the first part of his career with former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Those two were widely recognized as one of the most-explosive offensive unions in the NFL.

Hill is still one of the NFL's fastest and most elusive playmakers, but the vast differences in skill sets between Mahomes and Tagovailoa are an issue for me.

Fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was targeted 140 times last season by Dolphins quarterbacks, also remains on the roster.

The split in targets between Hill and Waddle and a potential decrease in deep-ball opportunities are the reason I have Hill ranked as my No. 7 option instead of a Top 5 target. He should still come close to WR1 production at the end of the season, but I don't think he will be as consistent of a fantasy asset as he was in Kansas City.

Lamb will be picked very early in most fantasy drafts, but I wouldn't take him before the middle or end of the second round. The Dallas Cowboys playmaker should see an increase in targets, based on the departure of fellow wide receiver Amari Cooper. He also should demand more attention from opposing defenses.

I still expect a solid season from Lamb, but he won't reach statistics in the range of the aforementioned pass catchers. He is a low-end WR1.

Just Napping

15. Michael Pittman Jr., 26. Marquise Brown

Pittman of the Indianapolis Colts and Brown of the Arizona Cardinals are two players who you can target after the second or third round. I think they each possess potential to outperform their average draft positions and provide WR1 value.

Pittman will team up with quarterback Matt Ryan, who joined the Colts this off-season. The third-year wide receiver totaled 1,082 yards and six scores last season.

He should improve on those numbers this year, as the Colts schedule features seven matchups with teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to wide receivers last season.

Look for Pittman to push his touchdown total close to 10. He also should log between 1,200 and 1,300 yards as the top pass-catching target in a run-heavy offense.

Brown is another player who switched teams this off-season through a trade. The new Cardinals weapon should see a ton of targets early on, especially since top target DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the season.

Brown, my No. 26 option, can be targeted after the fourth round in leagues with 10 or fewer teams. He should give a boost to your team to start the year, but might be inconsistent based on his skillset as a deep threat. He will likely turn into a low-end WR3 once Hopkins returns.

Deep Sleepers

34. Kadarius Toney, 43. Russell Gage, 44. Rondale Moore

Toney showed promise in his rookie campaign last season for the New York Giants, but inconsistency and injuries derailed what could have been a breakout season.

He is my No. 34 fantasy wide receiver, but would be much higher if he stayed on the field last season. He should be on your WR3 radar and possesses enough talent to outperform his late-round draft position.

Gage joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this off-season in free agency. He totaled more than 770 receiving yards and four touchdowns in each of his last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. I expect that production to improve this year as he unites with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Top 100 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

7. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

8. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7

9. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

10. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9

11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8

12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

13. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8

14. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

15. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

16. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

17. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

18. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

19. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

20. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

21. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14

22. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7

23. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

24. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

25. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 11

26. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

27. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 14

28. Juju Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

29. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11

30. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

31. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

32. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

33. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 11

34. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants, Bye Week 9

35. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

36. Dionatae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

37. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

38. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10

39. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6

40. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14

41. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 14

42. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

43. Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

44. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

45. Elijah Moore, New York Jets, Bye Week 10

46. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

47. Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

48. Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6

49. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

50. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

51. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

52. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

53. Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

54. Nico Collins, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

55. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, Bye Week 10

56. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9

57. Kenny Golladay, New York Giants, Bye Week 9

58. Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

59. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

60. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

61. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

62. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

63. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

64. D.J. Chark, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 7

65. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

66. Devante Parker, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

67. K.J. Hamler, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

68. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

69. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

70. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9

71. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 6

72. Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14

73. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

74. Sammy Watkins, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

75. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

76. Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11

77. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

78. Corey Davis, New York Jets, Bye Week 10

79. Jamison Crowder, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

80. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants , Bye Week 9

81. Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

82. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8

83. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

84. Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

85. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants, Bye Week 9

86. Cedrick Wilson, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

87. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

88. Laviska Shenault Jr., Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

89. James Proche, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10

90. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10

91. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14

92. Quez Watkins, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7

93. Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

94. Byron Pringle, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 14

95. Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

96. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11

97. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 13

98. Amari Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

99. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

100. Bryan Edwards, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 14

