Sept. 1, 2022 / 9:31 AM

Broncos, QB Russell Wilson agree to 5-year, $245M contract extension

By Alex Butler
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now set to make an average of $49 million over the next seven seasons. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension, which will keep the veteran under contract through 2028.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Thursday morning about the deal. Wilson's previous deal ran though next season and he was owed $51 million. His combined deals are now worth a total of nearly $300 million. Wilson is set to make an average annual value of $49 million, second only to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($50.2M).

Wilson, 33, completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 starts last season for the Seattle Seahawks. He received the No. 19 offensive rating among quarterbacks in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Seahawks traded the nine-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, along with a fourth-round draft pick, to the Broncos in March in exchange for three players and five draft picks.

Wilson completed 65% of his throws for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions in 158 starts over his previous 10 seasons with the Seahawks. He is the Seahawks' franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

The Broncos will face the Seahawks in their first game of the season Sept. 12 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

