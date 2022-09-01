Broncos, QB Russell Wilson agree to 5-year, $245M contract extension

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension, which will keep the veteran under contract through 2028.
Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Thursday morning about the deal. Wilson's previous deal ran though next season and he was owed $51 million. His combined deals are now worth a total of nearly $300 million. Wilson is set to make an average annual value of $49 million, second only to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($50.2M).