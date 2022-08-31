Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success

1/5

MIAMI, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Nick Chubb are among my favorite players to target in fantasy football drafts for a strong start to the season. Early wins in fantasy football are very important, as they allow for more lineup flexibility. They also could provide a cushion for your team if your roster features an injured player you are waiting on to come back or a rookie who hasn't quite worked into a major role. Advertisement

I like to take a look at strength of schedule for all of my draft-day targets, outside of kickers. This factor can help you decide between two options who are in the first round or you can use it to form a list of later targets.

I separated by top early-season targets below for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and defenses.

Quarterbacks

Ryan comes in at No. 19 in my Top 20 season-long quarterback rankings. He will not be a reliable option every week, but could be a good choice for your team if you plan to stream quarterbacks all season or if the player you drafted to be your starter is outside the Top 10 in my rankings and has bad early matchups.

Ryan has the advantage of a spectacular running game this season with the Indianapolis Colts and star running back Jonathan Taylor. He also has emerging pass catcher Michael Pittman Jr. as his top wide receiver.

The Colts start the season with six matchups in seven weeks against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season. That stretch includes four-consecutive such matchups to start the season.

Ryan will likely be inside my Top 12 for most of those weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also starts the season with what I expect to be an easy schedule, but his average draft position is much higher than Ryan's.

Hurts is my No. 3 quarterback for the season, behind only Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. Part of the reason for that ranking is Hurts' schedule. The Eagles' first four games are against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 last season for the most points allowed to quarterbacks.

The Eagles also added star wide receiver A.J. Brown to play alongside Devonta Smith, which should give a great boost to the offense. Hurts, who also provides value with his running ability, could threaten to be the best quarterback in fantasy football early on in the season.

Honorable mentions: Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos; Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jared Goff, Detroit Lions; Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Running backs

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns, Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals and Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos are among the high-end running backs to target for a great start to your fantasy football season.

Chubb is an obvious RB1, while Hunt is more of a high-end RB2 or flex play, from a season-long angle. But Hunt could work his way into RB1 territory early on, based on the Browns' schedule.

The Browns will start the season with three of their first five matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to running backs last season. Two of those matchups come against the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers, who ranked inside the Top 5 for the most fantasy points allowed to running backs.

The Browns also have just one matchup in the first 11 weeks against a team that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest points allowed to running backs.

The Browns also should lean on their talented running backs throughout the first half of the season, when they will be without suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson. I recommend adding Chubb or Hunt to any fantasy team.

Javonte Williams is a little bit better of a value than Chubb or Mixon, as his average draft position is in the second round. He is an ideal target if you started your draft with a wide receiver.

Williams totaled 1,219 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns last season. I expect his statistics and workload to improve during his sophomore campaign, especially when you consider his schedule.

The Broncos start the season with five matchups over the first seven weeks against defenses that ranked inside the top 10 for most points allowed to running backs last season. That stretch includes just two tough matchups.

Honorable mentions: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles; James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Wide receivers

A.J. Brown is one of my top value wide receiver targets. He will likely be available in the second- or third-round of your draft. The Eagles were the top running team in the NFL last season, but should air it out a bit more in 2022 due to Brown's arrival and the team's other great pass-catching options.

The Eagles don't have a single matchup this fantasy football season against a team that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest fantasy points allowed to wide receivers in 2021. Five of the team's first six games are against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most points allowed to the position last season.

I like both Brown and fellow Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, but Smith will likely be picked a few rounds later than his teammate. Look for Brown to be an elite WR1 to start the season. He could keep that status if Hurts stays consistent throughout the campaign.

Honorable mentions: Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts; Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers; Kadarius Toney, New York Giants; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions; Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars are among the tight ends you can target if you are in a league that requires starting the position.

Hockenson and the Lions start the season with a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, who allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends last season. I expect Hockenson to get off to a great start and provide mid-range TE1 value throughout 2022.

Freiermuth will be a less expensive draft-day target. The Steelers tight end totaled 60 catches for 497 yards and seven scores last year as a rookie. He should again be a solid target for Steelers quarterback in 2022. I expect at least 500 yards and five scores again this season from Freiermuth.

The Steelers' schedule includes two matchups within the first four weeks against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for most fantasy points allowed to tight ends last season.

Freiermuth is an under-the-radar target in leagues that require starting tight ends.

Honorable mention: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Defense/special teams

You shouldn't select a defense/special teams unit until very late in your draft, but someone else in your league will likely take the top options early.

My annual strategy is to find a second- or third-tier defense that has great matchups to start the season. You can also pick defenses off the waiver wire and free agency a few weeks into the campaign. Other owners also will likely drop top defenses when they have bye weeks.

The Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos are among the defenses listed first in most pre-draft rankings. I would target the defenses ranked from Nos. 5 through 12.

My favorite units to target are the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts will open the season with the Houston Texans. They will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. The Texans offense scored the third-fewest points in the NFL last season. The Texans also totaled the fewest yards in the NFL. The Jaguars scored the fewest points last season.

The Colts ranked second in takeaways and tied for allowing the ninth-fewest points in the league in 2021. This defense/special teams could give you the slight edge you need to win early on this season.