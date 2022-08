1/5

Quarterback David Blough threw two touchdown passes and an interception this preseason for the Detroit Lions. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will waive quarterback David Blough and plan to sign Nate Sudfeld to serve as the new backup for starter Jared Goff. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Detroit Free Press about the moves Wednesday morning. Blough joined the Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. He appeared in seven games over his three seasons with the NFC North franchise. Advertisement

Blough, who was one of the players profiled on this season's edition of HBO's Hard Knocks, completed 51 of 82 passes for 377 yards, two touchdowns and an interception this preseason.

The 27-year-old quarterback completed 17 of 32 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' preseason finale, a 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Lions released fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle on Tuesday, the day NFL team rosters were required to be downsized to 53 players. The Lions also released linebacker Jarrad Davis, tight end Devin Funchess, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, running back Justin Jackson and tackles Kendall Lamm and Dan Skipper on Tuesday.

Sudfeld, who spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, completed 25 of 37 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception in four games over his first four seasons in the NFL.

The Lions will host the Eagles in their season opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 at Ford Field in Detroit.

