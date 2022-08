Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor was traded Wednesday to the Minnesota Vikings. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for two draft picks, the teams announced Wednesday. The Vikings will send the Eagles a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024. Reagor must pass a physical to complete the transaction. Advertisement

The Vikings waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a corresponding move.

Reagor joined the Eagles as the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver totaled 299 yards and two touchdowns on 33 catches in 17 games last season. He hauled in 31 catches for 396 yards and one touchdown in 11 games during his rookie year.

The Eagles' depth chart lists A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Quez Watkins as starting wide receivers. Reagor was listed as a second-string option behind Brown.

The Vikings will start Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen at wide receiver. K.J. Osborn and Jalen Nailor are among the backup wide receivers of the Vikings roster.

The Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers in their season opener Sept. 11 in Minneapolis. They will play the Eagles on Sept. 19 in Philadelphia.

The Eagles will face the Detroit Lions in their season opener Sept. 11 in Detroit.

