NFL
Aug. 30, 2022 / 7:44 AM

Panthers trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

By Alex Butler
The Carolina Panthers will add veteran Laviska Shenault Jr. to their wide receivers room. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/56bfdba6a1457cddcee5af3aac1ee2ff/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the teams announced.

Carolina and Jacksonville announced the swap Monday night. The Panthers will send undisclosed draft compensation to the Jaguars in exchange for the pass catcher. Hours later, the Panthers also announced that they traded offensive lineman Dennis Daley and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans, in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024.

Shenault, 23, entered the league as a second-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled a career-high 63 catches for 619 yards, but did not score a touchdown in 16 appearances last season.

Shenault totaled 58 catches for 600 yards and five scores in 14 games during his rookie campaign. The former Colorado star is under contract for the next two seasons.

D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson were listed as the Panthers' starting wide receivers on their first unofficial depth chart. Terrace Marshall Jr. also was expected to start. Rashard Higgins, Brandon Zylstra, Shi Smith, Keith Kirkwood, C.J. Saunders, Andre Roberts, Derek Wright, Ra'Shaun Henry and Charleston Rambo are among the team's other wide receivers.

Marvin Jones Jr., Christian Kirk and Zay Jones now enter the season as the Jaguars top wide receivers. The Jaguars roster also features wide receivers Tim Jones, Jeff Cotton Jr., Jamal Agnew, Kevin Austin Jr. and Willie Johnson.

The Jaguars will battle the Washington Commanders in their season opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 in Landover, Md. The Panthers will host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 in Charlotte, N.C.

