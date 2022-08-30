Trending
NFL
Aug. 30, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Chiefs' Gordon, Bills' Howard, Colts' Lindsay among NFL roster cuts

By Alex Butler
1/5
Wide receiver Josh Gordon played for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks before he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Wide receiver Josh Gordon played for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks before he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- NFL veterans Josh Gordon, O.J. Howard and Phillip Lindsay will be among the players released as teams shrink their respective rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the league's mandated deadline for 2022.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the roster moves.

More than 1,000 players are cut between the league's three roster deadlines.

NFL rosters were limited to 85 players Aug. 16. That total was dropped to 80 players Aug. 23. Tuesday afternoon marks the final roster purge before the first week of the regular season, which starts Sept. 8.

RELATED Panthers trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs will release Gordon, the former Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver who was active for 12 games last season. He totaled just five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown.

"Appreciate all the Chiefs kingdom has done for me and my family this past year," Gordon tweeted. "Thanks for the opportunity and the many memories."

The Chiefs will enter the regular season with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman as their top wide receivers, with Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and Corey Coleman also on the roster.

RELATED 49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo contract, will keep QB

The Chiefs also will release defensive tackles Danny Shelton and Taylor Stallworth.

The Bills will release Howard, along with running back Duke Johnson.

Howard, who signed with the team this off-season, spent his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end entered the league as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Howard totaled 14 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in 17 games last season.

RELATED Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab celebrate birth of first child

The Bills will enter the season with Dawson Knox as their top tight end, with Tommy Sweeney and Quintin Morris as backups. Devin Singletary, James Cook and Zack Moss are the team's top running backs.

The Colts will release Lindsay, along with fellow backup running back D'Vonte Price. Lindsay joined the team in May after splitting last season with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins. He totaled 294 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 14 games.

The Colts are expected to start the season with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines as their top running backs. The Colts also plan to waive offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark.

The Miami Dolphins released veteran running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr., among others, as part of Monday's round of roster cuts.

The Jaguars released wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, tackle K.C. McDermott, defensive back Rudy Ford and linebacker Tyrell Adams.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Bills in the first game of the NFL regular season at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

