49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo contract, will keep QB

1/5

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is now set to receive $6.5 million guaranteed in 2022, but also can earn $9 million in incentives and a $500,000 per-game roster bonus. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured contract, which will lower his salary for the 2022 season and keep the quarterback with the NFC West franchise. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic on Monday that Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to drop his base salary from $24.2 million to $6.5 million guaranteed in 2022. Garoppolo can earn $9 million in incentives and a $500,000 per-game roster bonus. Advertisement

The pact also features no-trade and no-tag clauses. The move follows the franchise's prior attempts to trade away the veteran this off-season. He now is expected to back up starter Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract in 2018. He is still set to become a free agent next off-season.

The eight-year veteran completed 68.3% of his throws for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 starts last season. The 49ers also reached the NFC Championship game, which they lost to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Advertisement

Garoppolo, 30, received the 21st-best quarterback grade in the NFL last season from Pro Football Focus. He underwent right shoulder surgery in March, but passed his physical in training camp and resumed throwing.

He completed 67.7% of his throws for 11,852 yards, 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions through the first 63 games of his career.

The 49ers will battle the Chicago Bears in their season opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 1 at Soldier Field in Chicago.