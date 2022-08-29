Commanders RB Brian Robinson shot in robbery-carjacking attempt

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (L), who spent last season at Alabama, is in stable condition after he sustained gunshot wounds Sunday night in Washington. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery or carjacking and was being treated at a Washington hospital, the team said. The Commanders said Robinson sustained "non-life-threatening injuries" in the Sunday attack. D.C. police told NFL.com, the Washington Post and ESPN that officers responded to a call at about 6 p.m. EDT on the 1000 block of H Street NE. They arrived and found Robinson with two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. Advertisement

Police said two suspects fled the scene and officers later recovered a firearm a short distance away. The department tweeted for people to be on the lookout for two juveniles with shoulder-length dreadlocks, whom they believe to be connected to the attack.

"We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C," the Commanders said in a statement.

"He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."

Robinson, 41, joined the Commanders out of Alabama as a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He totaled 1,639 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns in his final season with the Crimson Tide. He ran for 57 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries this preseason with the Commanders.

Advertisement

"I just got done visiting with Brian," Commanders coach Ron Rivera tweeted late Sunday. "He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support.

"He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all and will be back soon doing what he does best."

The Commanders faced the Baltimore Ravens in their final preseason game Saturday in Baltimore. They will open the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.