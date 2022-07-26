Allen, Burrow, Hurts lead Top 20 fantasy football QB rankings

1/5

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is my No. 2 fantasy football option at the position for 2022. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, July 26 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen leads my Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for the 2022 NFL season. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles also are among my Top 3 options. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are among my other Top 5 options. Advertisement

Perennial fantasy football stars Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are among the players I expect to regress a bit in 2022, based on their age, tough schedule and personnel changes.

I split my top targets into five tiers: Hall of Fame, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Just Napping (early to mid-round targets) and Deep Sleepers (mid- to late-round sleepers). The full Top 20 rankings are below.

Hall of Fame

1. Josh Allen, 2. Joe Burrow, 3. Jalen Hurts

Allen was the top quarterback in fantasy football last season and I expect him to provide even better statistics in 2022. The Bills quarterback totaled at least 42 combined passing and rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.

He also eclipsed 4,400 passing yards and 400 rushing yards in each campaign, including a career-high 763 rushing yards in 2021.

Allen threw at least two touchdown passes in 13 of his 17 starts last season. He threw for more than 300 yards six times and recorded at least one rushing score in five games.

This season, the Bills' schedule features eight matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 last season for the most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Look for Allen to contend for both NFL and fantasy football MVP.

The only issue with drafting Allen is that he will likely be selected very early in your draft. I would wait until after the third round to snag the Bills star, if possible. Ideally, you should select a few wide receivers and a running back before picking him up.

Burrow broke out last season as the leader off the Bengals, which resulted in Comeback Player of the Year honors and a Super Bowl appearance.

As a second-year quarterback, Burrow led the NFL with a 70.4% completion percentage and was the highest-rated passer in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. He did that despite being sacked a league-high 51 times.

The Bengals addressed their glaring offensive line needs this off-season, which should result in wide-ranging improvements for the offense. Look for Burrow to push his touchdown total to more than 40 this season. If he limits his turnovers, he could join Allen in MVP conversations throughout 2022.

Burrow will get five matchups this season against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Three of those matchups will come in the first seven weeks, which could result in a strong start to your fantasy season.

Burrow likely won't be drafted nearly as high as Allen, but I expect him to end up as an elite option. Target the Bengals star after the third round. His elite pass-catching options and balance provided by the running game should result in a very productive 2022.

Hurts faced a lot of criticism last season, but ended the year with decent fantasy statistics. The Eagles quarterback finished the campaign ranked inside the Top 10 at the position. His fantasy points per game ranked just outside the Top 5. Hurts, who started 15 games last season, should be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in 2022 based on his throwing and running ability.

The third-year passer led all quarterbacks with 784 yards and 10 scores on the ground last season. He should eclipse 1,000 rushing yards and reach the end zone at least 10 times again if he starts every game in 2022.

The Eagles also added former Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown at wide receiver through an off-season trade. Brown's addition, paired with a very fantasy football friendly schedule, should lead to fireworks for Hurts and the Eagles offense.

Target Hurts after the fifth round in your draft.

All-Pro

4. Justin Herbert, 5. Patrick Mahomes, 7. Derek Carr

Unlike Hurts, Mahomes watched his best wide receiver leave his team this off-season, as Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

The Kansas City Chiefs addressed the wide receiver position in free agency and through the draft, so I don't expect too much of a hit to Mahomes' production.

The former NFL MVP totaled 4,839 yards, 37 scores and 13 interceptions in 17 starts last season. I expect closer to 4,600 yards and 35 scores from Mahomes this season. He remains a Top 5 fantasy option due to his playmaking ability, but I wouldn't draft him before the fifth round.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is one of my favorite fantasy football targets. Carr's average draft position is between round Nos. 8 and 10, but he could return Top 10 value.

The Raiders acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams in an off-season trade from the Green Bay Packers. Adams, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, was college teammates with Carr and should provide an immediate boost to the Raiders offense.

Carr totaled 23 touchdown passes in 17 starts last season. Adams totaled 11 touchdowns in 2021 and 18 scores in 2020. His arrival, in addition to the ascension of the Raiders' other playmakers, should push Carr's touchdown total closer to 35 in 2022.

Pro Bowl

8. Russell Wilson, 9. Tom Brady, 10. Aaron Rodgers

Wilson will be among the most trendy draft day targets due to the hype surrounding his off-season trade to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos offense includes a ton of talent at the running back and wide receiver positions and Wilson's resume leads many to believe that he can produce spectacular performances in 2022.

The Broncos schedule features seven matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season.

Wilson totaled 25 touchdown passes in 14 starts last season. I expect him to provide similar statistics in 2022, with a slight boost to his touchdown toss total. I also expect a few more turnovers from the veteran as he adjusts to new teammates and coaches.

Wilson's average draft position is after the seventh round. I would target him in that same neighborhood in your draft, but someone else in your league will probably reach for him in an earlier round.

Rodgers and Brady are among the best fantasy football quarterbacks of all time, but I don't expect career-high totals from either gunslinger in 2022.

The Packers, as mentioned, lost Adams earlier this off-season. The Buccaneers also lost several offensive weapons and star wide receiver Chris Godwin is still recovering from an injury.

Rodgers and Brady still remain Top 10 options, but I wouldn't take them at their current average draft positions. Brady's schedule also features six matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for fewest fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks in 2021.

Just Napping

15. Tua Tagovailoa, 16. Trey Lance, 17. Jameis Winston

Tagovailoa, Lance and Winston are among my low-end QB1 targets, but shouldn't be depended on as your regular starter. Tagovailoa should provide QB1 totals in weeks when he has a good matchup.

The Dolphins will get five matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season. Hill's arrival, the Dolphins' free agent additions to the running back position and new coach Mike McDaniel's offensive expertise should help Tagovailoa reach new heights in 2022.

I expect at least 3,500 passing yards and 20 to 25 total touchdowns from Tagovailoa this season. He is my No. 15 option at the position.

Uncertainty still surrounds the San Francisco 49ers offense this off-season as Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the team's roster, despite the front office's desire to trade the veteran quarterback.

Lance is in line to start and should provide weekly QB1 fantasy statistics if he doesn't share the job. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft only started two games last season. He totaled five touchdown passes and two interceptions in six appearances. He also ran for 168 yards and another touchdown during his rookie campaign.

Lance averaged about 280 combined passing and rushing yards in his two starts. He threw two touchdown tosses in his Week 16 starts. If Lance can manage similar statistics for his starts this season, he could often find himself as an elite fantasy QB1 in good matchups.

The 49ers 2022 schedule, however, is not friendly for fantasy quarterbacks. The 49ers will get six matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the fewest points allowed to quarterbacks last season. They will get just two games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most points allowed to the position.

Deep Sleepers

19. Matt Ryan, 20. Jared Goff

Ryan and Goff also shouldn't be drafted as every-week starters, but they will likely return great production when they get good matchups.

Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts' schedule features seven games against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season. The Colts' stellar running game and the ascension of young pass-catching playmakers should help Ryan log several QB1 level performances.

I expect the veteran quarterback to provide Top 5 value in some weeks. He is a great option if you plan to rotate quarterbacks, if you need a bye week replacement or if you think your starter could get injured at some point.

Goff is a low-end fantasy option, but is another quarterback who could return Top 10 value in good matchups. The Detroit Lions veteran totaled 3,245 passing yards and 19 scores last season, but should boost those numbers due to his team's offseason additions and another year of familiarity in the system.

The Lions schedule features five matchups against teams that ranked inside the Top 10 for the most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season. Goff, who threw at least two touchdown passes in seven games last season, is an ideal bye-week replacement if he gets a good matchup in that window.

Top 20 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2022

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10

7. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

8. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

12. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

13. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9

14. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

15. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

16. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

17. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11

19. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

20. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 6