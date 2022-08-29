Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins

Miami Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins died Saturday of an undisclosed cause. Photo courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The news of Jason Jenkins' recent death has prompted dozens of social media tributes from NFL teams, players and many others, reflecting on the impact the late Miami Dolphins executive left on the community. Jenkins, who served as the Dolphins' senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly Saturday, the team said. He was 47. The team did not provide his cause of death.

Jenkins worked for the Dolphins for 14 years. Fellow Dolphins front office executives and former and current Dolphins players responded to the news of his death with tributes in news conferences and on Twitter and Instagram.

The NFL, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers also paid tribute to the Dolphins executive.

We are sending our love to the entire @MiamiDolphins organization, the family and friends of Jason Jenkins, and to anyone whose life Jason had an impact on. Our league has lost a great person and friend. https://t.co/Cbz5iaWpQG— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 28, 2022

"I am heartbroken," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched."

Jenkins oversaw the Dolphins' public relations department, media outreach, social media and more. He also was known throughout the community for organizing the team's outreach programs.

He created the Dolphins' Football Unites platform, which focuses on diversity and inclusion initiatives to bring together youth from various backgrounds. That initiative has hosted nearly 200 events and impacted nearly 18,000 people in South Florida.

Jenkins also was the board chair for the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, the largest fundraiser in the NFL, which has raised more than $53 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Thinking of our friend today and the impact he made in the South Florida community, as we extend our condolences to the Jenkins family and the Dolphins organization. pic.twitter.com/JEXC4q4Vuv— Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) August 28, 2022

Coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday in his postgame news conference that he learned of Jenkins' death before the Dolphins kicked off their final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

McDaniel, who fought back tears during the news conference, opted to wait to tell the team until after the game.

"There wasn't a day that passed that I saw him that he just didn't light up the room," McDaniel said. "Like I just told the team, it's important for those who loved him and were touched by him and all the members of our team to lean on each other."

Jenkins is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and three children. The Dolphins said funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

