Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 27, 2022 / 10:48 PM

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill spark Dolphins blowout of Eagles

By Alex Butler
1/6
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught two passes in a Miami Dolphins preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo courtesy of the Miami Dolphins
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught two passes in a Miami Dolphins preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 51-yard bomb to new wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the first offensive play of a 48-10 preseason blowout over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"We got the premier look of what the play consisted of and that's why we took the shot," Tagovailoa said of the play.

Advertisement

The connection resulted in Hill's first in-game catch as a Dolphins player since he was traded this off-season from the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We were pretty confident that if we got the right look, they would execute it," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "That's why they are who they are and that's why we believe in them so much."

RELATED Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama

Hill totaled 64 yards on two catches before he left the game in the first half.

Tagovailoa completed 6 of 7 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. He led the Dolphins to points on each of his three drives and was replaced by backup Teddy Bridgewater in the second quarter. Tagovailoa registered a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson threw three touchdown passes in the victory. The Dolphins out-gained the Eagles 495 to 264 in total yards.

Tagovailoa took the game's opening snap, dropped back and unleashed a deep throw toward the left hashmark. The heave traveled about 55 yards through the air. Hill ran from right to left and tracked the ball down before bringing it in for the highlight of the game.

Tagovailoa later threw an 8-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver River Cracraft to end that drive. Kicker Jason Sanders made a 55-yard field goal on the Dolphins' next drive for a 10-0 lead.

Advertisement

Dolphins running back Sony Michel pushed the lead to 17 points with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 73 seconds left in the first quarter.

Dolphins cornerback Elijah Campbell intercepted Eagles backup quarterback Reid Sinnett about five minute before halftime and scored on a 30-yard return.

Sanders added a 27-yard field goal on the Dolphins' next drive for a 27-0 lead at halftime. Kicker Jake Elliott put the Eagles on the scoreboard with a 26-yard field goal 3:32 into the fourth quarter.

Thompson threw a 6-yard touchdown toss to tight end Hunter Long on the next drive. He threw another 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cethan Carter on the Dolphins' next possession.

The Eagles finally reached the end zone when running back Jason Huntley took off for a 67-yard rushing touchdown with 9:25 remaining.

Thompson responded with his final touchdown pass of the night on the next drive, a 39-yard connection with wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Dolphins will host the New England Patriots in their season opener Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Eagles will battle the Detroit Lions in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Read More

Dolphins coach observed key to QB Tua Tagovailoa development at luau Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says

Latest Headlines

Henry, Taylor, Ekeler top 2022 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Henry, Taylor, Ekeler top 2022 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, July 25 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for 2022.
Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, July 21 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 100 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2022.
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Former second-round NFL Draft pick Denzel Mims requested a trade from the New York Jets, his agent said in a statement.
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
NFL // 1 day ago
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Many players would hold a grudge after losing their starting quarterback job to a college teammate, but Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa forged a stronger bond and still lean on each other for advice at the NFL level.
Cowboys All-Pro OT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, could miss months
NFL // 2 days ago
Cowboys All-Pro OT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, could miss months
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith was injured in a recent training camp session and could miss months of action to start the 2022 NFL season.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to launch tech-infused golf league
NFL // 3 days ago
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to launch tech-infused golf league
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy founded TGL, a new, tech-infused golf league, which will feature golf stars and launch in 2024, they announced Wednesday though their company, TMRW Sports.
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
NFL // 3 days ago
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their Super Bowl IV victory, died Wednesday, his family announced. He was 87.
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant agree to move forward with no trade
NFL // 4 days ago
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant agree to move forward with no trade
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets met with star forward Kevin Durant and the parties "agreed to move forward," the team announced Tuesday. That puts an end to speculation that Durant would be traded this off-season.
Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander placed on injured reserve list
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander placed on injured reserve list
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins placed Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve with a groin injury, the team announced Tuesday. That caused another hit to the team's depth at cornerback, behind Xavien Howard.
Bengals S Jessie Bates returns to team, expected to sign franchise tag
NFL // 4 days ago
Bengals S Jessie Bates returns to team, expected to sign franchise tag
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, who skipped training camp and off-season workouts amid a contract dispute, reported to the team facility Tuesday in Cincinnati and is expected to sign his franchise tag tender.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Little Leaguer who fell from bunk bed undergoes successful skullcap surgery
Little Leaguer who fell from bunk bed undergoes successful skullcap surgery
Tour Championship golf: Scheffler keeps lead as lightning suspends play
Tour Championship golf: Scheffler keeps lead as lightning suspends play
Saturday's Travers Stakes, the 'Midsummer Derby,' is rematch of Kentucky Derby
Saturday's Travers Stakes, the 'Midsummer Derby,' is rematch of Kentucky Derby
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement