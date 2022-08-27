Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill spark Dolphins blowout of Eagles

1/6

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught two passes in a Miami Dolphins preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 51-yard bomb to new wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the first offensive play of a 48-10 preseason blowout over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. "We got the premier look of what the play consisted of and that's why we took the shot," Tagovailoa said of the play. Advertisement

The connection resulted in Hill's first in-game catch as a Dolphins player since he was traded this off-season from the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We were pretty confident that if we got the right look, they would execute it," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "That's why they are who they are and that's why we believe in them so much."

Hill totaled 64 yards on two catches before he left the game in the first half.

Tagovailoa completed 6 of 7 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. He led the Dolphins to points on each of his three drives and was replaced by backup Teddy Bridgewater in the second quarter. Tagovailoa registered a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson threw three touchdown passes in the victory. The Dolphins out-gained the Eagles 495 to 264 in total yards.

Tagovailoa took the game's opening snap, dropped back and unleashed a deep throw toward the left hashmark. The heave traveled about 55 yards through the air. Hill ran from right to left and tracked the ball down before bringing it in for the highlight of the game.

Tagovailoa later threw an 8-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver River Cracraft to end that drive. Kicker Jason Sanders made a 55-yard field goal on the Dolphins' next drive for a 10-0 lead.

Dolphins running back Sony Michel pushed the lead to 17 points with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 73 seconds left in the first quarter.

Dolphins cornerback Elijah Campbell intercepted Eagles backup quarterback Reid Sinnett about five minute before halftime and scored on a 30-yard return.

Sanders added a 27-yard field goal on the Dolphins' next drive for a 27-0 lead at halftime. Kicker Jake Elliott put the Eagles on the scoreboard with a 26-yard field goal 3:32 into the fourth quarter.

Thompson threw a 6-yard touchdown toss to tight end Hunter Long on the next drive. He threw another 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cethan Carter on the Dolphins' next possession.

The Eagles finally reached the end zone when running back Jason Huntley took off for a 67-yard rushing touchdown with 9:25 remaining.

Thompson responded with his final touchdown pass of the night on the next drive, a 39-yard connection with wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Dolphins will host the New England Patriots in their season opener Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Eagles will battle the Detroit Lions in their first regular-season game Sept. 11 at Ford Field in Detroit.