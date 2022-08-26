Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 26, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama

By Alex Butler
1/5
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (R) said he contacted Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Waddle during the 2021 NFL season to exchange tips about opposing teams. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6f2c34c9f5ade794286002a8ce023833/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (R) said he contacted Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Waddle during the 2021 NFL season to exchange tips about opposing teams. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Many players would hold a grudge after losing their starting quarterback job to a college teammate, but Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa forged a stronger bond and still lean on each other for advice in the NFL.

Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles are in Miami Gardens, Fla., this week for joint practice sessions with Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins. Four years ago, Alabama coach Nick Saban made the call to bench Hurts in the national title game. Tagovailoa came in and rallied the Crimson Tide past Georgia for the title. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Instead of sulking, Hurts overcame that adversity and later became a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa joined the Dolphins as the No. 5 overall pick in the same draft. The quarterbacks say they don't spend time together over the off-season, but keep in touch through text messages.

Advertisement

"The friendship that we've had and being able to talk about who we are seeing in the league is just [about] being a companion throughout the process," Hurts said Thursday at Baptist Health Training Complex.

RELATED Dolphins coach observed key to QB Tua Tagovailoa development at luau

"I want to see him win and he wants to see me win."

Tagovailoa and Hurts also talk about their families and other relationships. But when the young quarterbacks talk football, they get specific. Hurts gave Tagovailoa tips last season before the Dolphins faced the New Orleans Saints, a team the Eagles played a month before the Dolphins.

The Eagles and Dolphins each picked up victories in those games.

"I texted him about that," Tagovailoa said. "He gave me some tips. He texted me about playing another team. I gave him some tips. You know, just things like that. So I think that that was cool."

Hurts said he asked Tagovailoa for helpful information about the Atlanta Falcons, with whom Dolphins held joint practices with last year. The Dolphins also faced the Falcons last preseason, before the Eagles played faced the same team to start their 2021 season.

Advertisement

Hurts said his conversations with Tagovailoa include details about schemes and specific defenders teams use in certain situations. He said the advice is "all to help a friend."

RELATED 'Guarded' Tua Tagovailoa thrives with positive coaching, new Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Tagovailoa and Hurts were surrounded by several former Alabama teammates at practices Wednesday and Thursday, including wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Smith said he is confident in both quarterbacks' development. They are entering the third year of their rookie contracts, and a strong season could lead to lucrative second NFL contract.

"The things they were doing in college have transitioned here," Smith said. "Seeing them do the great things they are doing and taking the next step has been amazing."

Hurts totaled 3,144 passing yards, 16 touchdown tosses and nine interceptions in 15 starts last season. His 784 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns helped the Eagles become the NFL's top rushing offense, but he received just the 20th-best passer rating from Pro Football Focus.

Tagovailoa overcame injuries and being benched since he turned pro. He totaled 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 scores in 13 games last season, and received the 22nd-best passer rating from Pro Football Focus.

Advertisement

The Eagles and Dolphins hired new coaches since they drafted the quarterbacks. They also each added offensive weapons this off-season, which should help Tagovailoa and Hurts take a positive leap.

Several Eagles players said this week that that they expect Hurts to be the most improved player this season. Dolphins players and coaches also have expressed confidence in Tagovailoa entering this season.

The Eagles will battle the Dolphins in their preseason finale at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Read More

Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says

Latest Headlines

Cowboys All-Pro OT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, could miss months
NFL // 20 hours ago
Cowboys All-Pro OT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, could miss months
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith was injured in a recent training camp session and could miss months of action to start the 2022 NFL season.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to launch tech-infused golf league
NFL // 1 day ago
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to launch tech-infused golf league
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy founded TGL, a new, tech-infused golf league, which will feature golf stars and launch in 2024, they announced Wednesday though their company, TMRW Sports.
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
NFL // 1 day ago
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their Super Bowl IV victory, died Wednesday, his family announced. He was 87.
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant agree to move forward with no trade
NFL // 2 days ago
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant agree to move forward with no trade
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets met with star forward Kevin Durant and the parties "agreed to move forward," the team announced Tuesday. That puts an end to speculation that Durant would be traded this off-season.
Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander placed on injured reserve list
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander placed on injured reserve list
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins placed Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve with a groin injury, the team announced Tuesday. That caused another hit to the team's depth at cornerback, behind Xavien Howard.
Bengals S Jessie Bates returns to team, expected to sign franchise tag
NFL // 2 days ago
Bengals S Jessie Bates returns to team, expected to sign franchise tag
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, who skipped training camp and off-season workouts amid a contract dispute, reported to the team facility Tuesday in Cincinnati and is expected to sign his franchise tag tender.
NFL preseason: Jets beat Falcons, despite efforts from Mariota, Pitts
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL preseason: Jets beat Falcons, despite efforts from Mariota, Pitts
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota and tight end Kyle Pitts led the Atlanta Falcons to a strong start, but the New York Jets scored 24 unanswered points to steal a win in their second preseason game.
Baker Mayfield beats Sam Darnold in Panthers QB battle, will start Week 1
NFL // 3 days ago
Baker Mayfield beats Sam Darnold in Panthers QB battle, will start Week 1
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield edged Sam Darnold in a competition held to determine the Carolina Panthers' top quarterback and will start Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, the Panthers announced Monday.
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
NFL // 3 days ago
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings announced Monday.
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
NFL // 3 days ago
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility Monday in Tampa, Fla., ending a two-week hiatus from practice and preseason games, a league source told UPI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
Golfer Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship
Golfer Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship
Cowboys All-Pro OT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, could miss months
Cowboys All-Pro OT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, could miss months
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement