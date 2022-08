Dallas Cowboys starting left tackle Tyron Smith (77) is out indefinitely due to a hamstring tear. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith was injured in a recent training camp session and could miss months of action to start the 2022 NFL season. Sources told ESPN, the Dallas Morning News and the Fort Worth Star Telegram that Smith tore his left hamstring Wednesday at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and is out indefinitely. Advertisement

Video of the moment Smith sustained the injury also was posted on Twitter. Smith was blocking during an 11-on-11 session when he fell to the turf and remained on the ground. He held onto the area and was consoled by teammates and treated by the medical staff. He did not return to practice.

Smith, 31, started 11 games last season. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro hasn't played a full, 16-game season since 2015. Smith missed six games last season due to an ankle injury and time spent on the COVID-19 list. He missed 14 games in 2020 due to neck surgery. Smith also dealt with knee, elbow and ankle injuries throughout his career.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman was the No. 2 rated tackle in the NFL last season, behind only San Francisco 49ers veteran Trent Williams, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked third in pass blocking and second in run blocking among tackles.

Smith was expected to be the Cowboys' starting left tackle to start the season, with Terence Steele at right tackle. Matt Waletzko, Josh Bell, Aviante Collins and Amon Simon are among the team's other tackles.

The Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks in their final preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Friday in Arlington, Texas. They will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.