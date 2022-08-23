Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant agree to move forward with no trade

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving remain under contract with the team and are expected to return in 2022, despite their efforts to be traded. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets met with star forward Kevin Durant, and the parties "agreed to move forward," the team announced Tuesday. That puts an end to speculation that Durant would be traded this off-season. Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement that coach Steve Nash and owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman, to discuss issues Monday in Los Angeles. Advertisement

"We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn," Marks said.

Durant, who joined the Nets in a trade during the 2019 off-season, requested a trade from the franchise this off-season. He is signed with the franchise through 2025-26. That deal includes salaries of $44.1 million, $46.4 million, $49.8 million and $53.2 million over the next four seasons, respectively.

Sources told multiple outlets earlier this month that Durant told the owner that the team must decide to keep him or keep Marks and Nash.

Joe Tsai responded to that report by tweeting support for Marks and Nash, who appear to be staying in place for next season.

Durant, the 2013-14 NBA MVP, 12-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection, averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season.

Fellow Nets star Kyrie Irving also asked for permission to seek a sign-and-trade this off-season, but remains with the franchise.

The Nets went 44-38 and lost in the first round of the playoffs last season. Irving appeared in just 29 games because of his decision to not get vaccinated, resulting ineligibility to play in Nets home games.

The Nets will host the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game Oct. 3 in Brooklyn. They will host the New Orleans Pelicans in their first regular season game Oct. 19 at Barclays Center.