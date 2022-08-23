Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Aug. 23, 2022 / 1:31 PM

Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant agree to move forward with no trade

By Alex Butler
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving remain under contract with the team and are expected to return in 2022, despite their efforts to be traded. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant (7) and Kyrie Irving remain under contract with the team and are expected to return in 2022, despite their efforts to be traded. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets met with star forward Kevin Durant, and the parties "agreed to move forward," the team announced Tuesday. That puts an end to speculation that Durant would be traded this off-season.

Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement that coach Steve Nash and owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman, to discuss issues Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

"We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn," Marks said.

Durant, who joined the Nets in a trade during the 2019 off-season, requested a trade from the franchise this off-season. He is signed with the franchise through 2025-26. That deal includes salaries of $44.1 million, $46.4 million, $49.8 million and $53.2 million over the next four seasons, respectively.

RELATED Nets owner supports staff amid Kevin Durant trade demand

Sources told multiple outlets earlier this month that Durant told the owner that the team must decide to keep him or keep Marks and Nash.

Joe Tsai responded to that report by tweeting support for Marks and Nash, who appear to be staying in place for next season.

Advertisement

Durant, the 2013-14 NBA MVP, 12-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection, averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season.

RELATED Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets

Fellow Nets star Kyrie Irving also asked for permission to seek a sign-and-trade this off-season, but remains with the franchise.

The Nets went 44-38 and lost in the first round of the playoffs last season. Irving appeared in just 29 games because of his decision to not get vaccinated, resulting ineligibility to play in Nets home games.

The Nets will host the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game Oct. 3 in Brooklyn. They will host the New Orleans Pelicans in their first regular season game Oct. 19 at Barclays Center.

RELATED Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era

Latest Headlines

Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander placed on injured reserve list
NFL // 2 hours ago
Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander placed on injured reserve list
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins placed Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve with a groin injury, the team announced Tuesday. That caused another hit to the team's depth at cornerback, behind Xavien Howard.
Bengals S Jessie Bates returns to team, expected to sign franchise tag
NFL // 6 hours ago
Bengals S Jessie Bates returns to team, expected to sign franchise tag
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, who skipped training camp and off-season workouts amid a contract dispute, reported to the team facility Tuesday in Cincinnati and is expected to sign his franchise tag tender.
NFL preseason: Jets beat Falcons, despite efforts from Mariota, Pitts
NFL // 7 hours ago
NFL preseason: Jets beat Falcons, despite efforts from Mariota, Pitts
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota and tight end Kyle Pitts led the Atlanta Falcons to a strong start, but the New York Jets scored 24 unanswered points to steal a win in their second preseason game.
Baker Mayfield beats Sam Darnold in Panthers QB battle, will start Week 1
NFL // 1 day ago
Baker Mayfield beats Sam Darnold in Panthers QB battle, will start Week 1
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield edged Sam Darnold in a competition held to determine the Carolina Panthers' top quarterback and will start Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, the Panthers announced Monday.
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
NFL // 1 day ago
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings announced Monday.
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
NFL // 1 day ago
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility Monday in Tampa, Fla., ending a two-week hiatus from practice and preseason games, a league source told UPI.
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, out for 2 preseason games
NFL // 1 day ago
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, out for 2 preseason games
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Arizona Cardinals' final two preseason games, the team announced.
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's 'good' after knee injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's 'good' after knee injury
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he is "good" after he appeared to sustain a knee injury during a preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants plan to further examine the knee Monday.
Tua Tagovailoa makes 2022 debut, Raiders edge Dolphins
NFL // 2 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa makes 2022 debut, Raiders edge Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders hit the left upright on a go-ahead field goal attempt with 1:37 remaining, resulting in a narrow Las Vegas Raiders preseason win Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Panthers QB Matt Corral sustains 'significant' foot injury; season in doubt
NFL // 2 days ago
Panthers QB Matt Corral sustains 'significant' foot injury; season in doubt
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral sustained a "significant" left foot injury, which could put his rookie season in doubt, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday in Spartanburg, S.C.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tennis: Alexander Zverev, American Reilly Opelka withdrawal from U.S. Open
Tennis: Alexander Zverev, American Reilly Opelka withdrawal from U.S. Open
Baker Mayfield beats Sam Darnold in Panthers QB battle, will start Week 1
Baker Mayfield beats Sam Darnold in Panthers QB battle, will start Week 1
Golfer Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship
Golfer Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship
Two Indiana State football players among those killed in weekend car crash
Two Indiana State football players among those killed in weekend car crash
Gary Gaines, football coach chronicled in 'Friday Night Lights,' dies at 73
Gary Gaines, football coach chronicled in 'Friday Night Lights,' dies at 73
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement