NFL
Aug. 23, 2022 / 7:22 AM

NFL preseason: Jets beat Falcons, despite efforts from Mariota, Pitts

By Alex Butler
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh led his team to a preseason victory Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/db22f845b2a6d1b6c0590512ff6c4c00/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh led his team to a preseason victory Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota and tight end Kyle Pitts led the Atlanta Falcons to a strong start, but the New York Jets scored 24 unanswered points to steal a win in their second preseason game..

The Falcons led 16-0 for most of the first half, before the Jets went on their run and won 24-16 Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Mariota completed 6 of 10 passes for 132 yards and a score. He led the Falcons to points on two of his three first-quarter drives. He connected with Pitts with a 52-yard pass on the Falcons' third offensive play for one of the night's best highlights.

"I thought we were efficient," Mariota told reporters. "We made some plays and got some points on the board. You can always be better though."

Mariota also threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on the Falcons' second drive. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made three first-half field goals.

Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein made a 44-yard kick at the end of the second quarter, which made the score 16-3 at halftime.

Jets backup quarterback Chris Streveler threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to tight end Lawrence Cager on the third drive of the second half to make the score 16-10. Running back La'Mical Perine ran for a 7-yard score two drives later to give the Jets a 17-16 lead.

Jets defensive end Bradlee Anae sacked Falcons quarterback Felipe Franks on the next drive, which forced a fumble. He recovered the fumble and returned it for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Jetes their final eight-point lead.

Streveler completed 8 of 11 passes for 119 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Jets. Fellow Jets backup Mike White completed 12 of 17 passes for 90 yards. Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder completed 10 of 13 passes for 143 yards in the loss.

"There were a lot of guys out there making plays," Streveler said. "It's not just me. I think a lot of guys are feeding off of it."

The Jets will host the New York Giants in their preseason finale at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium. They will host the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener on Sept. 11 in East Rutherford.

The Falcons will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will host the New Orleans Saints in their season opener Sept. 11 in Atlanta.

