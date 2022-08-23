Bengals S Jessie Bates returns to team, expected to sign franchise tag

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, who skipped training camp and off-season workouts amid a contract dispute, reported to the team facility Tuesday in Cincinnati and is expected to sign his franchise tag tender.
Sources told the Cincinnati Enquirer, NFL Network and ESPN that Bates reported to the team and is expected to sign the tend, which is worth nearly $13 million for the 2022 season. Bates and the Bengals failed to agree to terms on a long-term contract by the July 15 deadline.