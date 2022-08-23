Trending
NFL
Aug. 23, 2022 / 8:40 AM

Bengals S Jessie Bates returns to team, expected to sign franchise tag

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (L) logged an interception in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, who skipped training camp and off-season workouts amid a contract dispute, reported to the team facility Tuesday in Cincinnati and is expected to sign his franchise tag tender.

Sources told the Cincinnati Enquirer, NFL Network and ESPN that Bates reported to the team and is expected to sign the tend, which is worth nearly $13 million for the 2022 season. Bates and the Bengals failed to agree to terms on a long-term contract by the July 15 deadline.

Bates, 25, totaled 88 combined tackles, four passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery in 15 starts last season.

The four-year veteran entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Bates totaled a career-high 109 combined tackles, 15 passes defensed, three interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 starts in 2020.

He totaled three interceptions in each of his first three seasons. He also did not miss a start over that span.

Bates is expected to start at free safety, with Vonn Bell at strong safety. Michael Thomas, Dax Hill, Brandon Wilson, Trayvon Henderson and Tycen Anderson are among the other players listed at safety on the Bengals depth chart.

The Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams in joint practices Wednesday and Thursday in Cincinnati. They will host the Rams in their final preseason game at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener Sept. 11 in Cincinnati.

