1/5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady participated in a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins before he took an excused leave of absence from practices and preseason games. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility Monday in Tampa, Fla., ending a two-week hiatus from practice and preseason games, a league source told UPI. Brady started his excused leave of absence Aug. 11. He missed a string of practices and preseason games against the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. The Buccaneers will face the Indianapolis Colts in their final preseason game Saturday in Indianapolis. Advertisement

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, who told reporters last week that there was "no definitive date" for Brady's return, said Sunday that he expects him to return "early" this week.

Bowles said he has not determined if Brady will play against the Colts. The coach told reporters two weeks ago that Brady was away from the team due to a "personal issue."

Brady, 45, is entering his 23rd season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns in 17 starts last season. He is entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers.

Advertisement

The Colts will host the Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buccaneers will battle the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A look back at Tom Brady's famed quarterback career