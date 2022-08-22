Trending
NFL
Aug. 22, 2022 / 11:51 AM

Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings

By Alex Butler
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) signed with the team as an off-season free agent. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5fdd5ead3b572d2eab12ff59f1a0dedc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) signed with the team as an off-season free agent. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings announced Monday.

The Vikings will send a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Raiders in exchange for the veteran quarterback. Mullens must pass a physical for the deal to become final.

The four-year veteran signed with the Raiders in April as a free agent. Mullens completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in one start last season for the Cleveland Browns. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 off-season and training camp.

He played his first three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Mullens entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Southern Mississippi.

He completed 6 of 9 passes for 39 yards in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. He completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and a score in a Raiders preseason win over the Vikings on Aug. 14 in Las Vegas.

Mullens completed 8 of 11 passes for 72 yards in the Raiders' preseason opener, a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

The Vikings listed backups Kellen Mond and Sean Mannon as joint second-string options on their first unofficial depth chart, behind starter Kirk Cousins.

Mullens was a third-string option, behind starter Derek Carr and backup Jarrett Stidham on the Raiders' first depth chart. He is set to hit free agency again next off-season.

The Vikings will face the Denver Broncos in their last preseason game at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday in Denver. They will host the Green Bay Packers in their season opener Sept. 11 in Minneapolis.

The Raiders will host the New England Patriots in their preseason finale at 8:15 p.m. EDT Friday in Las Vegas. They will face the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener Sept. 11 in Inglewood, Calif.

