Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's 'good' after knee injury

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he is "good" after he appeared to sustain a knee injury during a preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants plan to further examine the knee Monday. The injury occurred early in the second quarter of the 25-22 win Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Bengals backup running back Chris Evans took a handoff on a 1st-and-10 from the 15-yard line at the start of the sequence. Advertisement

Evans ran to the right, planted his foot and changed direction to his left for a short gain. Thibodeaux flew around the right side of the line in pursuit of Evans. Bengals backup tight end Thaddeus Moss met Evans in the backfield. Moss lowered his shoulder into Thibodeaux's right knee for a cut block.

Thibodeaux then crashed to the ground and held his knee. The Giants tended to the injured rookie and appeared to ready a cart to take him off the field, but Thibodeaux waved off the cart and went to the medical tent. He was then ruled out for the rest of the game, with the Giants citing a "knee injury."

Thibodeaux did not meet with the media for postgame interviews, but walked by a group of reporters after the game and said "I'm good," when asked about his status.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said Thibodeaux's injury sequence was a "scary moment."

"We will see," Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters in his postgame news conference. "He will get the test and we will have more [Monday]. Anytime you see someone on the turf, regardless of how they go here, it's hard as a coach to watch a guy go down."

Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is listed as the starter at the "rush" position on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart. He totaled one tackle in Sunday's win.

He also was credited for a tackle in the Giants' first preseason game, a 23-21 win over the New England Patriots on Aug. 11 in Foxborough, Mass.

The Giants will face the New York Giants in their preseason finale at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium. They will battle the Tennessee Titans in their season opener Sept. 11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

